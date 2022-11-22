ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Done What against New England?!

Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?

Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cousins, Vikings under pressure with another sack-master foe

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The trouble Kirk Cousins had in Minnesota’s game with the Dallas pass rush won’t just go away on its own. The Vikings will have to put their protection scheme and play-calling through the ringer again this week to keep Cousins in rhythm — and upright — when they face New England on Thursday night. After the Cowboys took Cousins down behind the line of scrimmage a career-most seven times, the Patriots present a similar challenge. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks (42). New England is next (36). “It’s tough, Kirk getting sacked before you even get out your break,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We’ve just got to move toward more quick game — getting the ball out quicker, putting the ball in space and letting people work. If things are not working out the way we planned, we need to find a way to adjust and go toward something that’s going to work better for us.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbcsportsedge.com

A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled.  His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday. And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy