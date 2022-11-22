ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Guns, Drugs Found During Portsmouth, NH Domestic Violence Call

A domestic violence call let to a drug arrest for Portsmouth Police Monday. During their investigation of the incident on Cutts Avenue that led to the arrest of Isreal Collazo, 28, of Portsmouth police learned he may have had a firearm and was possibly selling drugs in his residence. Collazo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal record.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Turnto10.com

Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
CRANSTON, RI
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a person was hospitalized following a home invasion on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI

