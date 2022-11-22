Read full article on original website
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
“It was almost immediate”: Cambridge resident stunned by bold package theft
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Cambridge resident is warning others to be extra wary of package thieves after his Black Friday delivery was snatched less than an hour after arriving on his front doorstep. It happened on Chauncy Lane in the morning hours on Friday. The theft comes days after...
Turnto10.com
Eight people sent to hospital in four-car crash on I-195 in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WJAR) — A four-car crash shut down Interstate 195 west in Fairhaven for about an hour Friday night and sent eight people to the hospital. The highway was open again as of 8:20 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said four cars were involved in the crash in the...
Turnto10.com
Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing
A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
49-Year-Old New Bedford Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On Thanksgiving: Police
A 49-year-old man from New Bedford has died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Thanksgiving, authorities said. State Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near I-195 on Route 18 North in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Massachusetts State Police report. Investigation revealed that Juan Ruiz...
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
NECN
‘It's Frustrating': Bobcat Stolen From Peabody Man's Landscaping Business
A business owner in Peabody, Massachusetts, is out tens of thousands of dollars -- and without necessary equipment to run his business -- after his Bobcat was stolen this week. The Bobcat, used for landscaping and plowing, was stolen from a commercial property near the intersection of 1st Avenue and...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Guns, Drugs Found During Portsmouth, NH Domestic Violence Call
A domestic violence call let to a drug arrest for Portsmouth Police Monday. During their investigation of the incident on Cutts Avenue that led to the arrest of Isreal Collazo, 28, of Portsmouth police learned he may have had a firearm and was possibly selling drugs in his residence. Collazo is not allowed to possess a firearm due to his criminal record.
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Turnto10.com
Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after home invasion in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a person was hospitalized following a home invasion on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man charged after police investigation into 2 shooting incidents that left 1 dead, 1 injured
CONCORD, NH – A Manchester man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an intensive multi-agency manhunt for the person responsible for a shooting in Brookline that left one man injured, as well as another shooting in Lyndeborough that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.
