Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen go against fire department recommendation, vote to remove mandated sprinkler systems from ordinance
QUINCY — Chief Bernie Vahlkamp and Deputy Chief Steve Salrin with the Quincy Fire Department couldn’t convince the Quincy City Council not to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. Aldermen...
muddyrivernews.com
Transitions holds annual dinner, announces Williams Award winner
QUINCY — Board members, staff, donors and friends of Transitions gathered Nov. 16 at the Holiday Inn to celebrate the agency’s accomplishments during the past year. Mark Schmitz, executive director of Transitions, served as host to the approximately 120 guests in attendance. Transitions of Western Illinois, the Transitions...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
muddyrivernews.com
Shelbina Knights of Columbus to be host of farm toy show on Dec. 3
SHELBINA, Mo. — The Shelbina Knights of Columbus will be the host of a farm toy show on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Father Buhman Center. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dealer set-up will be from 7-9 a.m. Admission is $2. The cost for exhibitors is $8, and table rentals are $12. Concessions will be sold throughout the day.
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 22, 2022
Michelle Catron, 53, Quincy, for Violation of No Contact No Stalking Order. Lodged 128. Ashley Schroder,35, Quincy, for Operation of Motor Vehicle with suspended registration at 8th and College on 11/22/22. NTA 131. Trista Wade,37, Quincy, for FTA – DWLS. NTA by ACJ. 122. Cierra Andrews,25, Quincy, for Failure...
wlds.com
Multiple Cass Fire Departments Respond to Rural Virginia Home Fire
Multiple Cass County fire departments responded to a structure fire in rural Virginia yesterday afternoon. According to a Facebook report by the Beardstown Fire Department, at approximately 3:40 yesterday afternoon, Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called for mutual aid with the Virginia Fire Department to a single-story residence on 7647 Schall Road in rural Virginia.
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army of Hannibal kicks off Tree of Lights Christmas campaign
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Salvation Army began the Christmas season with its annual Tree of Lights Christmas kick-off event on Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Rialto in Hannibal. The 2022 campaign chairs, Brad and Sara Kurz, along with their children, Kendall and Caleb, were introduced along with the announcement of the $120,000 campaign goal.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10 years in prison for 2021 charge for distributing meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Michael Bell, 39, of the 800 block of North Eighth Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to 10 years imprisonment for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that on...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
muddyrivernews.com
Second Quincy man pleads not guilty in shooting incident at Sixth, Chestnut; attorney says he was driving car while being shot at
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a shooting around Sixth and Chestnut earlier this month pled guilty Wednesday morning. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Roger Thomson. Smith appeared with his attorney, Drew Schnack. Officers with the...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyriversports.com
2022 Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame inductee: Tom Berry, coach
QUINCY — A 1963 graduate of Quincy High School who played baseball and basketball through his sophomore year, Tom Berry chose to have a long-lasting impact on Quincy’s student-athletes through teaching and coaching. A math teacher who graduated from Quincy College, Berry spent two years teaching in the...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
Comments / 0