FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland

Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.

The big news from this group already is that Saudi Arabia have caused the shock of the tournament so far, beating tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 in the day's early game.

Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winner midway through the second half IMAGO / PA Images

Whoever wins in this afternoon's match between Mexico and Poland will now feel they have a really strong chance of making it through the group, or perhaps even topping it.

Hirving Lozano , Edson Alvarez and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa , who is seen by many as a World Cup cult hero, will be the players to watch for Mexico, while Robert Lewandowski is Poland's star man who has the weight of his country on his shoulders

Ochoa has been part of the Mexico squad since 2005 IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

If the early game is anything to go by, we should be in for a real cracker.

Here's where you can watch the Group C clash.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom , the game will be live on BBC One, the programme starting at 15:30 BST, with kick-off at 16:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on ITV X .

If you miss the match, the World Cup highlights show will be on ITV1 from 23:15.

In the United States , the game kick off at 11:00 ET, with coverage on Fox Sports and Telemundo (Spanish commentary).

To watch the match online, FuboTV , the Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Peacock Premium are the places to go.

