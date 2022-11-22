ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

MEN’S BASKETBALL — Texas Lutheran Edged, 85-83, By Hamilton

SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs made a furious comeback attempt but fell just short to the Hamilton College Continentals, 85-83, at Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.For the second straight game, Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) led Texas Lutheran with a team-high 19 points while leading the team with two steals. Riley Fornerette (Surprise, AZ/Dysart) pumped in 16 points and added a team-high five assists and Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) had 15 points while leading the team with seven rebounds and a block.Hamilton was in control through most of the first half, starting the game on a 6-0 run and leading by 12 with 13:32 remaining. An 8-0 run from Texas Lutheran closed the gap but Texas Lutheran would still trail by three at the half.
SEGUIN, TX
Wimberley View

Texans win, set up district rematch at regional semi-final

The Wimberley Texans faced off against the Orange Grove Bulldogs in round two of the UIL football playoffs last week. The match-up took place on Friday, Nov. 18. The Bulldogs had come off of a win against Raymondville, hoping to build momentum. “Coach Kornegay is a good coach and will have his team ready,” Texans Head Coach Doug Warren commented on Orange Grove prior to the game. “They have a lot of talent from their skill positions, and their statistics show a team with the ability to move the ball.” Orange Grove averaged 380 yards per game with nearly 4200 yards for the...
WIMBERLEY, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Stay Perfect with Win Over Highlands

(Seguin) — Guard John Jackson scored 16 of Seguin’s 24 points in the 4th quarter leading the Matadors to a 81-73 victory over San Antonio Highlands on Wednesday afternoon. The junior, who came into the game averaging 29 points in 2 games this season, dropped in 33 points on the afternoon as Seguin improved their record to 3-0 before the Thanksgiving break.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro Boys Get First Win for New Head Coach Cody Wallace

(Geronimo) – The Navarro Panther Boys basketball team got their first win of the season taking down San Antonio Fox Tech 56-51 in a sea-saw battle on Tuesday afternoon at Navarro High School. The victory was the first for first year Navarro head coach Cody Wallace. The Panthers took...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
KTSA

San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Reform Austin

US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas

The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
LULING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy