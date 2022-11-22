Read full article on original website
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
seguintoday.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Texas Lutheran Edged, 85-83, By Hamilton
SEGUIN, Texas — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs made a furious comeback attempt but fell just short to the Hamilton College Continentals, 85-83, at Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.For the second straight game, Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs) led Texas Lutheran with a team-high 19 points while leading the team with two steals. Riley Fornerette (Surprise, AZ/Dysart) pumped in 16 points and added a team-high five assists and Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion) had 15 points while leading the team with seven rebounds and a block.Hamilton was in control through most of the first half, starting the game on a 6-0 run and leading by 12 with 13:32 remaining. An 8-0 run from Texas Lutheran closed the gap but Texas Lutheran would still trail by three at the half.
Texans win, set up district rematch at regional semi-final
The Wimberley Texans faced off against the Orange Grove Bulldogs in round two of the UIL football playoffs last week. The match-up took place on Friday, Nov. 18. The Bulldogs had come off of a win against Raymondville, hoping to build momentum. “Coach Kornegay is a good coach and will have his team ready,” Texans Head Coach Doug Warren commented on Orange Grove prior to the game. “They have a lot of talent from their skill positions, and their statistics show a team with the ability to move the ball.” Orange Grove averaged 380 yards per game with nearly 4200 yards for the...
seguintoday.com
Matadors Stay Perfect with Win Over Highlands
(Seguin) — Guard John Jackson scored 16 of Seguin’s 24 points in the 4th quarter leading the Matadors to a 81-73 victory over San Antonio Highlands on Wednesday afternoon. The junior, who came into the game averaging 29 points in 2 games this season, dropped in 33 points on the afternoon as Seguin improved their record to 3-0 before the Thanksgiving break.
seguintoday.com
Navarro Boys Get First Win for New Head Coach Cody Wallace
(Geronimo) – The Navarro Panther Boys basketball team got their first win of the season taking down San Antonio Fox Tech 56-51 in a sea-saw battle on Tuesday afternoon at Navarro High School. The victory was the first for first year Navarro head coach Cody Wallace. The Panthers took...
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA: Fool Me Once...
So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
KTSA
San Antonio home prices going down as inventory goes up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New home prices are dropping in San Antonio, and Texas home builders are offering more incentives to buyers. The nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com says the Days on Market metric is increasing and the housing market is now normalizing.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
An everyday garment is drawing crowds of Catholics to Mission Espada
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's World Heritage Mission churches draw visitors from all around the world. But one is increasingly attracting Catholics arriving for a saint's blessing. Inside that smallest of San Antonio's historic mission churches is a holy object of great importance. "We're really lucky to have a...
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday
A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:. Wednesday Night. Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night.
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
news4sanantonio.com
Another cold front will bring rain and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies again today with patchy mist. We've had a few showers move across today as well but not quite the coverage of yesterday. Temperatures for the first time since Saturday 3am have hit 50 or warmer in San Antonio too. While a chilly day, it does feel a bit milder and a touch more humid than recent days.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
KTSA
Isolated thunderstorms possible Thanksgiving Day for San Antonio, Hill Country
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Thanksgiving Day for the San Antonio area and parts of the Hill Country, and that could include isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to get closer to 70 degrees with showers clearing some by Thursday night,...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
