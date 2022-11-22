Report: Chelsea Have Agreed Personal Terms With Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan

The saga of Arsen Zakharyan has went on for possibly longer than Chelsea would have wanted, but they now look to be a lot closer to signing the highly rated youngster.

A deal for Zakharyan is currently not close to being concluded , but everything that was holding the deal back in the summer has reportedly been resolved.

The player is incredibly excited to join Chelsea, and all that is left is the final details between both clubs before a deal can be completed.

Chelsea are moving closer to sign Arsen Zakharyan. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano , Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Dinamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, and are now expected to sign the Russian.

Zakharyan has spoke of his desire to join Chelsea recently, and the issues that held back the deal in the summer have been settled. Chelsea are expected to get their man.

Chelsea have a new recruitment policy, and are set on signing young players to build for the future, Zakharyan is expected to be one of those talents the club believe will be brilliant as he grows.

The negotiations are expected to continue with Dinamo Moscow into 2023 for the signature of the player, but Chelsea are feeling very confident.

It is not imminent, but Chelsea are moving closer to the signature of Arsen Zakharyan, and the exciting young talent could be a Chelsea player in 2023. Exciting times for the Russian.

