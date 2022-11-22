BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With Christmas quickly approaching, now is the time to start planning your decorations. At the center of it all is the crown jewel of Christmas decor, the shining emerald of a Christmas tree. For many people, an 8-foot tree will fit well in their home and is sure to wow. If you’re looking for a realistic, fluffy spruce, check out the Goplus 8-Foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree as a top pick.

