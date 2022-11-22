Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Small Business Marketplace to take place at Bluebird Flats
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Small Business Saturday is taking over a downtown Sioux City lobby every Saturday leading up to Christmas. Iowa's West Coast Initiative and Downtown Partners - Sioux City are putting on the annual event for the Small Business Marketplace in Bluebird Flats at 520 Nebraska St.
siouxlandnews.com
Salvation Army looking for volunteers in annual "Ring for Bling"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to be bell ringers this holiday season in their annual "Ring for Bling" fundraising event. The Salvation Army partnered with Riddle's Jewelry in Sioux City. For every two hours a volunteer rings bells, their name will be entered to win one of 12 pieces of jewelry provided by Riddle's; this all to help raise money for the Salvation Army.
siouxlandnews.com
Boy Scout Troop 208 opens Christmas Tree sales; keeping prices steady despite of inflation
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local Boy Scout troop has set up shop for their annual Christmas Tree sale. We have some fraziers, some sprouts, and some balsams way back there. Boy Scout Troop 208 has set up their Christmas Tree stand off of Gordon Drive near Hy-Vee, one of their last big fundraisers of the year. While sales were slow to start, some regular customers stopped by on Black Friday to get their pick of the best tree in the lot.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyMe bringing "Always Only Jesus Tour" to Sioux City Orpheum
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — GRAMMY-nominated band MercyMe is bringing their spring "Always Only Jesus Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, April 1. Named after their newly released, best-selling project, ALWAYS ONLY JESUS, the tour will hit 26 cities across the US with Taya and Micah Tyler opening each night.
siouxlandnews.com
Sanibel Island couple hoping to rebuild their business spending Thanksgiving in Sioux City
It's the season of spending time at home for the holidays. A Sanibel Island, Florida couple is in Sioux City to spend time with family and take a break from Hurricane Ian to clean up after the storm destroyed their business and home. "We saw our business pretty much get...
siouxlandnews.com
Hundreds gather for 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hundreds of mourners came together Wednesday morning for the 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children in Sioux City. The event was originally started as a protest against the Department of Human Services for the deaths of native children who were placed in foster care. Angry at the lack of answers, members of the local native community started a protest to bring the issue to light in Sioux City and to find some answers.
siouxlandnews.com
Kingsley-Pierson holds Computer Science Fair
KINGSLEY, Iowa — Students at Kingsley-Pierson Elementary School got a chance to get hands-on with tech-related jobs and activities at their 2nd annual Computer Science fair. Siouxland News Reporter Taylor Deckert was there teaching students how to run a camera and interview their classmates. The school's goal is to...
