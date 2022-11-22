SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local Boy Scout troop has set up shop for their annual Christmas Tree sale. We have some fraziers, some sprouts, and some balsams way back there. Boy Scout Troop 208 has set up their Christmas Tree stand off of Gordon Drive near Hy-Vee, one of their last big fundraisers of the year. While sales were slow to start, some regular customers stopped by on Black Friday to get their pick of the best tree in the lot.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO