ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle

Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheryl E Preston

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to a total of 19 years but how much time will they serve if any?

Todd and Julie Christey face time in prisonPhoto byPEOPLE screenshot. According to the Atlanta Journel Todd and July Chrisley have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison between them. Some are wondering if the white-collar criminals will actually serve any time at all? Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, and his wife was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation,
The List

Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Todd and Julie Chrisley Get a Combined 19-Year Sentence for Fraud Scheme

Todd Chrisley once said that while he could fix ignorance, stupid is forever. Guess it takes one to know one. The reality star of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a bank fraud and tax evasion scam. For her part in the scheme, Julie Chrisley, his wife of 26 years, was handed a seven-year sentence. Both Chrisleys will also serve 16 months’ probation. The pair, who have maintained their innocence, were found guilty in June of an elaborate ploy to defraud multiple banks out of more than...
TVLine

Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison on Federal Fraud and Tax Evasion Charges

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a judge on Monday, along with 16 months of probation, while his wife Julie was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 16 months of probation, per Atlanta TV news station WSB. They were both convicted back in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the...
CBS Denver

Todd and Julie Chrisley will appeal their convictions

Todd and Julie are planning to appeal their convictions after being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. The couple was found guilty of tax evasion in June, and on Monday, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven.One day after the sentencing, the couple's lawyer said they plan to fight their convictions."Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," Alex Little said in a statement to CBS News. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Kyle Chrisley Urges Followers 'Do Not Judge' After Parents Todd and Julie Are Sentenced to Prison

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and Julie Chrisley to seven years with 16 months probation Kyle Chrisley, the once-estranged son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, is speaking out after their sentencing. In an Instagram Story post shared Tuesday, Kyle, 31, quoted the Bible verse Matthew 7: 1-3. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," the verses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy