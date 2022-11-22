Todd Chrisley once said that while he could fix ignorance, stupid is forever. Guess it takes one to know one. The reality star of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a bank fraud and tax evasion scam. For her part in the scheme, Julie Chrisley, his wife of 26 years, was handed a seven-year sentence. Both Chrisleys will also serve 16 months’ probation. The pair, who have maintained their innocence, were found guilty in June of an elaborate ploy to defraud multiple banks out of more than...

2 DAYS AGO