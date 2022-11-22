Read full article on original website
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
The best gifts for 9-year-olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the perfect gift for a 9-year-old can often feel like an impossible task. The maturity level and comprehension of a 9-year-old often feel lightyears away from those of younger children and just out of grasp from what slightly older children understand. Luckily, there is a wide range of age-appropriate gifts and toys available to interest most 9-year-olds for hours. Remove the stress of gift giving and use one of these helpful toys to bring a smile to your kid’s face.
Hidden gems of Cyber Monday: the best discounts we could find for today only
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Cyber Monday-only discounts? Cyber Monday is full of deals on everything from cozy slippers to state-of-the-art smart TVs. Wading through all those sales can be a challenge, though. If you don’t want to miss out on top-notch deals that might get lost in the excitement around […]
10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...
6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Costco
Doing your holiday shopping at Costco this year? The warehouse club makes it easy to save on everything from bulk grocery purchases to office products and personal care items. Holiday Spending:...
How snowflakes form and why two never look the same
(WHTM) — Now with Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just a month away, everyone will be waiting for the snow to fall to make it a white Christmas. But, what exactly is snow and how does it form? Also, why do two snowflakes never look alike?. According to the...
