Tesla has the benefit of successfully revolutionizing the automotive industry, but GM is set to charge hard into the all-electric, software defined vehicle (SDV) future. GM feels they will get ahead thanks to the customer service experience through their dealer model. So much so, that many Teslas sold by direct sales make their way into GM dealership service bays, giving Tesla owners a chance to see just how high-tech GM latest cars really are, and to see how the traditional dealership experience is evolving to meet future consumer needs with lean inventories and quick order-to-delivery turnarounds.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO