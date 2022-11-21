Read full article on original website
Related
While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid
And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s
Find out why the CEO of Subaru says it can't build electric cars in the US because of...McDonald's? The post Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
Ford's EVs Require 40% Less Labor To Manufacture
Ford CEO Jim Farley made a rather shocking announcement this week. According to Farley, producing electric vehicles requires less labor than ICE cars. The figure he gave is about 40%. The reason is relatively simple if you look at the standard EV construction used in Ford models like the Mustang...
7 Great Luxury Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) for Less Than $60,000
Here's a look at seven excellent luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models that are available for purchase under $60,000. The post 7 Great Luxury Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) for Less Than $60,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
electrek.co
GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025
At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
MotorTrend Magazine
GM is Happy to Service Teslas at Dealerships, Sales Model Will Evolve
Tesla has the benefit of successfully revolutionizing the automotive industry, but GM is set to charge hard into the all-electric, software defined vehicle (SDV) future. GM feels they will get ahead thanks to the customer service experience through their dealer model. So much so, that many Teslas sold by direct sales make their way into GM dealership service bays, giving Tesla owners a chance to see just how high-tech GM latest cars really are, and to see how the traditional dealership experience is evolving to meet future consumer needs with lean inventories and quick order-to-delivery turnarounds.
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Comments / 0