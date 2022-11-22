Read full article on original website
Related
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall Short in Nutmeg Classic Championship
Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.
wiltonbulletin.com
New Haven's Desmond Claude playing key role as freshman for Xavier men's basketball team
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Desmond Claude committed to the Xavier men's basketball team back on Jan. 20, the New Haven product figured his lengthy recruiting process was over, and that he'd be playing for coach Travis Steele for the foreseeable future. Less than two months later, Steele was fired...
trumbulltimes.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day
Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home. The Bridgeport Guardians, an organization of Black...
Journal Inquirer
Norwalk TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas win ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Norwalk native Charli D’Amelio and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Mark Ballas won the season 31 Mirror Ball Trophy Monday night after receiving perfect scores on their two dances. Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette” and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy placed second and also secured perfect scores....
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut.
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Was a Friend of the Police Arrested?
Hector Santiago-Stop and Shake Founder-Did Nothing Wrong During Council Debate but Got Arrested by a New Rochelle Cop at Yonkers City Hall? Spent the night in jail?. Let me start by saying that Hector Santigao is a friend of mine and a great role model for the people of Yonkers. He has taken hundred mile walks to highlight the issue of mental illness, and most know Hector from his very successul Stop and Shake initiative, where he encourages Yonkers residents to meet, greet and interact with the Yonkers Police Department.
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
Comments / 0