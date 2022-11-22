Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO