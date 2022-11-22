ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

University of Connecticut

Huskies Fall Short in Nutmeg Classic Championship

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team fell to Quinnipiac University by a score of 1-0 in the Nutmeg Classic Championship Saturday night. Period 1: Both teams carried out a strategic gameplan, but neither team could break through to get a score up in the first period. UConn and Quinnipiac (QU) would look to take advantage of the power plays but both teams were held scoreless. The Huskies had three power plays and QU had one. Additionally, both teams would create chances offensively as the Bobcats managed to strike seven shots on goal whereas the Huskies had five. However, the score would stay scoreless at the end of the first period.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Marching Band Rebuilds For Game Day

Top: Bernadette Karpel. Bottom, in foreground: Drummer Erik London. Lucy Gellman Photos. The drums sounded first, a heartbeat that rang all the way to the goalposts, then split in two as the marching quads came in. Horns jumped on the beat, wailing as they hit the cool afternoon air. At the 50-yard line, Bernadette Karpel lifted her clarinet to her mouth and came in strong. Joshua Smith pulled his hand through the air and held up a forefinger. A smile teased at the edges of his mouth.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Police blotter for Nov. 24

JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Why Was a Friend of the Police Arrested?

Hector Santiago-Stop and Shake Founder-Did Nothing Wrong During Council Debate but Got Arrested by a New Rochelle Cop at Yonkers City Hall? Spent the night in jail?. Let me start by saying that Hector Santigao is a friend of mine and a great role model for the people of Yonkers. He has taken hundred mile walks to highlight the issue of mental illness, and most know Hector from his very successul Stop and Shake initiative, where he encourages Yonkers residents to meet, greet and interact with the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT

