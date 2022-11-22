ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
CBS News

Cannabis, it's what's for dinner

If you've turned on the TV lately, or maybe found yourself in certain high-end kitchens in America, you might notice a new green on the menu, one you might smell before you taste it. Now that cannabis is legal in some form or another in more than half of the States, some of the nation's top chefs are finding ways to integrate it into their recipes.
Allrecipes.com

Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch

Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in sugar, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Let steep for 3 minutes (or according to package directions for strongest tea). Remove tea bags. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and star anise.
winemag.com

Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays

“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Thrillist

Here's the Complete Ferrero Holiday Chocolate Lineup & It All Looks Amazing

As we know, Ferrero is the Dior Saddle Bag of Christmas, and this year Ferrero's complete holiday lineup is more extensive than ever. And it doesn't just include a wide variety of Ferrero products but also Kinder, Keebler, Tic Tac, and Royal Dansk products. As I said, extensive. "The Holiday...
Thrillist

Hershey's Grinch Kisses Plus New Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars & More Are in Stores Now

Hershey's has a whole line of holiday treats coming to shelves near you. The chocolate company will bring back its Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate in red, green, and silver foils, as well as Reese's Trees. Also making a comeback are Hershey's Kisses wrapped in Grinch-themed foils. The returning treats will...
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!

With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
Ridley's Wreckage

Honey Crisp Sangria - The Taste of The Holiday Season

I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.
SPY

The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
OREGON STATE
Steven Doyle

Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello

Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
Taste Of Home

The Best Home Espresso Machines as Chosen by Our Pros

Ready to set up your own coffee bar? Make sure to outfit it with the best home espresso machine. Our Test Kitchen has great recommendations based on your style and space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TexasHighways

Recipe: Fernet Punch

We asked Las Ramblas to whip up a cocktail specially fit for the winter holidays. Whether you’re hosting a Christmas party or ringing in the new year, this creamy dessert beverage is an easy go-to. Use a bourbon of your preference, add a mint sprig for a fresh taste, and drink up.
cohaitungchi.com

Keto alcohol – the best and the worst drinks

The numbers represent grams of carbs in a typical serving – for example, one 5 ounce or 150 mL glass of wine or one 12 ounce draft beer. Note that sweeter wines may contain substantially more carbs, while drier types may contain quite a bit less. Even on a...
thespruceeats.com

How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party

I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
disneybymark.com

Liquor Cocktails Now Available at Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom

Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom are now serving cocktails with liquor for the first time. Magic Kingdom was a dry park for decades but began serving beer and wine at table-service restaurants when Be Our Guest Restaurant opened in 2012. Some table-service restaurants began serving cocktails with liquor in September 2022. Alcohol is still not served at any quick-service locations.
