Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Cannabis, it's what's for dinner
If you've turned on the TV lately, or maybe found yourself in certain high-end kitchens in America, you might notice a new green on the menu, one you might smell before you taste it. Now that cannabis is legal in some form or another in more than half of the States, some of the nation's top chefs are finding ways to integrate it into their recipes.
British fisherman catches monster-size goldfish nicknamed 'The Carrot,’ calls it 'sheer luck'
British angler makes huge find when he catches a nearly 70-pound monster carp while fishing in France, noting that the 'brilliant' snag was 'sheer luck.'
Allrecipes.com
Oolong, Orange, and Whiskey Punch
Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in sugar, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Remove from heat and add tea bags. Let steep for 3 minutes (or according to package directions for strongest tea). Remove tea bags. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and star anise.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
winemag.com
Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays
“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
Thrillist
Here's the Complete Ferrero Holiday Chocolate Lineup & It All Looks Amazing
As we know, Ferrero is the Dior Saddle Bag of Christmas, and this year Ferrero's complete holiday lineup is more extensive than ever. And it doesn't just include a wide variety of Ferrero products but also Kinder, Keebler, Tic Tac, and Royal Dansk products. As I said, extensive. "The Holiday...
Pretty 'Candy Cane Mojito' Is the Perfect Boozy Holiday Treat
We can't wait to make a batch of these.
Thrillist
Hershey's Grinch Kisses Plus New Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars & More Are in Stores Now
Hershey's has a whole line of holiday treats coming to shelves near you. The chocolate company will bring back its Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate in red, green, and silver foils, as well as Reese's Trees. Also making a comeback are Hershey's Kisses wrapped in Grinch-themed foils. The returning treats will...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We’re Trying a Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich In Disneyland!
With the Festival of Holidays and he holidays themselves just beginning in the resort, we’ve been trying lots of snacks at the Disneyland Resort recently. And now, we’re back for another one! Come with us to try the Pan Dulce Ice Cream Sandwich at Rancho del Zocalo. This...
Honey Crisp Sangria - The Taste of The Holiday Season
I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.
The Best Double IPAs for Boozy Thanksgiving Sipping This Year
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are plentiful ways to get into the holiday spirit in this season of bounty, from the turkey on the table to the comfort of loved ones surrounding you — and yes, that carries over to the best double IPA in your glass. That’s right: What you’re (responsibly) imbibing through the holidays deserves as much consideration as the Thanksgiving feast that awaits, and that’s why the best double IPAs belong in your fridge. Our take is pretty simple this Thanksgiving: If you’re only...
Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello
Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
thebrewermagazine.com
Whole Hog Debuts Oatmeal Cream Pie Imperial Stout to Display Brewery’s Skill at Balancing Big Flavors
New for fall 2022, Whole Hog Oatmeal Cream Pie Imperial Stout is the latest release from the makers of the celebrated Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale. Available while supplies last, this big dessert stout demonstrates the brewery’s talent for balancing flavors with drinkability, and perfectly capturing a season with something novel.
3D printing food: The best Thanksgiving hot-melt extrusion you've ever tasted
As has been the tradition for the past 30 years now, I am spending my Thanksgiving morning here in The Herald-Mail Media test kitchen, taking last minute calls and offering tips for a flawless holiday spread. Except I am not at Herald-Mail Media offices this morning, I am on the...
The Best Home Espresso Machines as Chosen by Our Pros
Ready to set up your own coffee bar? Make sure to outfit it with the best home espresso machine. Our Test Kitchen has great recommendations based on your style and space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Recipe: Fernet Punch
We asked Las Ramblas to whip up a cocktail specially fit for the winter holidays. Whether you’re hosting a Christmas party or ringing in the new year, this creamy dessert beverage is an easy go-to. Use a bourbon of your preference, add a mint sprig for a fresh taste, and drink up.
cohaitungchi.com
Keto alcohol – the best and the worst drinks
The numbers represent grams of carbs in a typical serving – for example, one 5 ounce or 150 mL glass of wine or one 12 ounce draft beer. Note that sweeter wines may contain substantially more carbs, while drier types may contain quite a bit less. Even on a...
thespruceeats.com
How to Batch Any Cocktail for a Party
I'll never forget it. My tiny apartment was clean, the appetizers were prepped, the party playlist was cued up, and the bottles of good booze were set out on the bar. I had invited some close friends, memorized a couple cocktail recipes, and was ready to be a proper host. I felt downright organized!
disneybymark.com
Liquor Cocktails Now Available at Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom
Cinderella’s Royal Table and Be Our Guest Restaurant in Magic Kingdom are now serving cocktails with liquor for the first time. Magic Kingdom was a dry park for decades but began serving beer and wine at table-service restaurants when Be Our Guest Restaurant opened in 2012. Some table-service restaurants began serving cocktails with liquor in September 2022. Alcohol is still not served at any quick-service locations.
