9to5Mac

Brazilian regulator seizes iPhones from retail stores as Apple fails to comply with charger requirement

The Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered in September the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after concluding that Apple harms consumers by not offering the power adapter included with the device. Even after million-dollar fines, Apple still fails to comply with the requirement – which has now led to the Federal District-based consumer protection regulator seizing iPhones from retail stores.
9to5Mac

Website highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from indie developers

With Black Friday coming right up, there are a lot of good deals out there on the web – but finding them all on your own may not be an easy task. That’s why developer Jordi Bruin has created “Indie Friday Deals,” a webpage that highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from independent developers.
9to5Mac

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 8 From $349, Ultra all-time lows, more

Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving Week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.
9to5Mac

M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What’s the better holiday choice?

The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. However, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro brings the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best pick for you or a loved one.
9to5Mac

Best Black Friday 2022 iPad deals: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, 10.2-inch models, more

All of the Black Friday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 14 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M2 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.
9to5Mac

GRID is offering special Black Friday discounts on framed Apple products

GRID Studios, the company that recycles old Apple products and turns them into art, has launched its Black Friday campaign with discounts on framed iPhones and iPads. Consumers can buy selected frames at up to 50% off, plus a discount coupon for all products in the store. Buy GRID frames...
9to5Mac

Home+ 6 adds Lock Screen widgets and support for importing Eve accessory data

Home+ 6 for iOS now allows you to quickly access an accessory or a scene right from your Home Screen on an iOS device. For devices running iOS 16, the widgets can be added to the Lock Screen as well. Included in the widgets are “Scene Widgets.” Tapping the scene widget opens the Home+ App and sets that scene.
9to5Mac

Aqara Black Friday smart HomeKit gear deals protect your family, feed the dog, and close the curtains

The Aqara Black Friday deals are now going live to make your home more intelligent than ever or expand your existing setup at a discount. Ranging from Zigbee and the 2022 Thread-enabled gear, the brand delivers high-quality and HomeKit-ready sensors, cameras, smart motorized curtains, smart plugs and switches, its pet feeder, and hubs to connect the systems together where necessary. And with Black Friday on the horizon, we are now seeing solid price drops across a broad range of the brand’s stable of smart home gear. Head below for a closer look.
9to5Mac

Twitter verified accounts will actually be verified, says Musk; multiple checkmark colors

Elon Musk has today announced an innovative solution to the problem of impersonation: Twitter verified accounts will actually be verified. Additionally, there will now be three different checkmark colors, for your chroma-based pleasure …. Musk made the announcement this morning. Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire crystal compared to other smartwatches in durability test

Just like the stainless steel models of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra features sapphire crystal to cover the display. Since sapphire is one of the most hardest minerals known, it is extremely difficult to scratch – which makes it perfect for premium watches. This time, JerryRigEverything put the sapphire crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra under test to compare it with other smartwatches that also have a sapphire cover.
9to5Mac

Thanksgiving Day deals: Apple Magic Keyboards from $249, Apple Watch Series 8 $50 off, more

Happy Thanksgiving Day! All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by $50 discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboards, delivering the first discounts in months from $249. Speaking of rare offers, the latest M1 Mac mini is now $149 off following months of selling at retail price. And then to close out the offers, Apple Watch Series 8 models returning to all-time lows starting at $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, M2 iPad Pro from $739, iPhone 13/mini, more

It’s officially Black Friday, and all of the best discounts are live. Heading into the holiday shopping weekend, you’ll be able to save on the latest from Apple, including its new M2 MacBook Air and Pro starting at $1,049 lows. Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro also gets in on Black Friday savings at $100 off, which rounds out the lineup today alongside iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

