Apple @ Work: 1Password 8 brings MDM support for IT administrators deploying a password manager across their organization
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Addigy, the ONLY real-time Apple device management platform that combines MDM with live agent capabilities to manage and secure your Apple ecosystem — regardless of your Mac-spertise. Visit addigy.com/9to5Mac for a free 14-day trial to see how Addigy helps you manage your Apple devices in real-time.
Sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to release a $49 Apple Pencil alongside the iPhone 14, but scrapped it at the last minute
A sketchy new rumor says that Apple had originally planned a new version of the Apple Pencil for release this year. According to a post on Weibo, Apple scrapped plans for a new $50 version of the Apple Pencil at the last minute, despite the fact that it had already entered mass production.
Brazilian regulator seizes iPhones from retail stores as Apple fails to comply with charger requirement
The Brazilian Ministry of Justice ordered in September the suspension of iPhone sales in the country after concluding that Apple harms consumers by not offering the power adapter included with the device. Even after million-dollar fines, Apple still fails to comply with the requirement – which has now led to the Federal District-based consumer protection regulator seizing iPhones from retail stores.
Elon Musk may produce iPhone & Android competitor if Twitter is booted from App Store
Rumors of a Tesla phone have persisted for some time – but that’s all these have been. However, for the first time, Musk admitted on Twitter that he would consider creating a competitor to Apple and Android devices if the companies take action against his newly acquired social media platform.
Apple engineer details how the company improved the audio quality of AirPods Pro 2 without Lossless
Apple this year released the second generation AirPods Pro, and while it brings a lot of improvements, Apple’s new wireless earbuds still lack Lossless audio support. However, according to an Apple engineer, the company has been focusing on other ways to provide high-quality audio on AirPods without the need for the Lossless codec.
Foxconn admits pay error; offers compensation to those wanting to leave; Apple team on-site
Foxconn admits it made a “technical error” that resulted in newly recruited iPhone workers being paid less than they had been promised. The admission follows violent clashes between workers and police at the world’s largest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China. The company has pledged to correct the...
Website highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from indie developers
With Black Friday coming right up, there are a lot of good deals out there on the web – but finding them all on your own may not be an easy task. That’s why developer Jordi Bruin has created “Indie Friday Deals,” a webpage that highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from independent developers.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 8 From $349, Ultra all-time lows, more
Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving Week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What’s the better holiday choice?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. However, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro brings the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best pick for you or a loved one.
Best Black Friday 2022 iPad deals: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, 10.2-inch models, more
All of the Black Friday savings are beginning to go live, with a collection of the latest from Apple already up for grabs. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 14 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday deals on iPads. Ranging from the new M2 devices to must-have accessories, you can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.
Ditch your cloud storage subscription with up to 85% off pCloud lifetime 500GB, 2 or 10TB plans
If you’re looking for ways to save on your subscriptions this Black Friday, cloud storage is an important one to consider. While other companies keep increasing their prices, pCloud is offering discounts of up to 85% off its lifetime access to secure storage with plans up to 10TB. pCloud...
GRID is offering special Black Friday discounts on framed Apple products
GRID Studios, the company that recycles old Apple products and turns them into art, has launched its Black Friday campaign with discounts on framed iPhones and iPads. Consumers can buy selected frames at up to 50% off, plus a discount coupon for all products in the store. Buy GRID frames...
Home+ 6 adds Lock Screen widgets and support for importing Eve accessory data
Home+ 6 for iOS now allows you to quickly access an accessory or a scene right from your Home Screen on an iOS device. For devices running iOS 16, the widgets can be added to the Lock Screen as well. Included in the widgets are “Scene Widgets.” Tapping the scene widget opens the Home+ App and sets that scene.
Apple has reportedly ‘expressed interest’ in buying UK soccer team Manchester United
At least two sports sources are reporting that Apple has “expressed interest” in buying UK soccer team Manchester United. The club is up for sale by its present owner, with a number of other parties also said to be interested in a potential acquisition …. Background. Manchester United...
Aqara Black Friday smart HomeKit gear deals protect your family, feed the dog, and close the curtains
The Aqara Black Friday deals are now going live to make your home more intelligent than ever or expand your existing setup at a discount. Ranging from Zigbee and the 2022 Thread-enabled gear, the brand delivers high-quality and HomeKit-ready sensors, cameras, smart motorized curtains, smart plugs and switches, its pet feeder, and hubs to connect the systems together where necessary. And with Black Friday on the horizon, we are now seeing solid price drops across a broad range of the brand’s stable of smart home gear. Head below for a closer look.
Twitter verified accounts will actually be verified, says Musk; multiple checkmark colors
Elon Musk has today announced an innovative solution to the problem of impersonation: Twitter verified accounts will actually be verified. Additionally, there will now be three different checkmark colors, for your chroma-based pleasure …. Musk made the announcement this morning. Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday...
Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire crystal compared to other smartwatches in durability test
Just like the stainless steel models of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra features sapphire crystal to cover the display. Since sapphire is one of the most hardest minerals known, it is extremely difficult to scratch – which makes it perfect for premium watches. This time, JerryRigEverything put the sapphire crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra under test to compare it with other smartwatches that also have a sapphire cover.
Thanksgiving Day deals: Apple Magic Keyboards from $249, Apple Watch Series 8 $50 off, more
Happy Thanksgiving Day! All of today’s best discounts are now up for grabs and headlined by $50 discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboards, delivering the first discounts in months from $249. Speaking of rare offers, the latest M1 Mac mini is now $149 off following months of selling at retail price. And then to close out the offers, Apple Watch Series 8 models returning to all-time lows starting at $349. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air/Pro $150 off, M2 iPad Pro from $739, iPhone 13/mini, more
It’s officially Black Friday, and all of the best discounts are live. Heading into the holiday shopping weekend, you’ll be able to save on the latest from Apple, including its new M2 MacBook Air and Pro starting at $1,049 lows. Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro also gets in on Black Friday savings at $100 off, which rounds out the lineup today alongside iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Decluttr’s Black Friday Sale lets you save $100’s on refurbished Apple devices & more
Black Friday is always a great opportunity to save on new tech, and you can enjoy even bigger savings by opting for refurbished products. Buying refurbs is also better for the environment, making it a smart choice for the planet as well as your pocket. You probably already know Decluttr...
