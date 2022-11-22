ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Chelsea Nicole Aiken

Chelsea Nicole Aiken, 32, of Lebanon, Indiana, passed away November 25, 2022 in her home. She was born on December 26, 1989 in Frankfort. She married Brian Aiken on October 2, 2015 in Noblesville and he survives. Chelsea was a 2008 graduate of Frankfort Senior High School and attended Harrison...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Center Grove wins 6A state title… again

INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013. The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Beautiful Weather For A Successful Shop Small Saturday

Shine 99, Your “LOCALLY OWNED” radio station with Scott, Cindy, and crew were out today at some of our local business’s supporting SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY. Scott Alan was at Big Ben Coffee working the drive through this morning. 11-2 Cindy Loveless at Jingle & Mingle in Downtown...
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
INDIANA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

TPA Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Festival Of Lights

Tonight is the second night of our Festival of Lights at TPA Park in Frankfort. This year marks 30 years of lights and it has got bigger every year. This years route is a one-way route, that is a driving light show only. WILO provides The “Christmas Music Box”, a service of Jim’s Heating and Cooling and the Frankfort Parks Department. This is where we play exclusive Christmas music 7 nights a week 6-12 midnight through Christmas Eve.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana

A vibrant college town, Lafayette is located in the northwest of Indiana, just across the rushing Wabash River from its sister city West Lafayette. The government seat of Tippecanoe County, it has a rich history and culture with much of life in town dominated by the prestigious Purdue University. Named...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Request for gag order in Delphi case

Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Carroll County prosecutor is requesting a gag order in the Richard Allen case, the man charged with murder in the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Fatality reported in I-69 semi crash

ANDERSON, Ind — INDOT reports a person is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. A semi trailer overturned between Markelville Road and Rangeline Road near Anderson. Indiana State Police has not yet released any details in the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public release of arrest details

Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told Special Judge Fran Gull that release of the probable cause affidavit that led to Allen’s arrest would lead to media intimidation of witnesses and jeopardize the ongoing investigation because, “Richard Allen is not the only person involved.”. Delphi documents: Prosecutor moves to block public...
DELPHI, IN

