247Sports

UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Fourteen

***Game of the Week:*** Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports West. Mater Dei, which features 2023 linebacker target Leviticus Su'a and five 2024 prospects with UCLA offers- quarterback Elijah Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter and cornerback Zabien Brown as well as defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins continue their state title defense in a rematch with St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl. Bosco has UCLA linebacker commit Ty Lee and UCLA safety commit R.J. Jones, 2024 UCLA offerees defensive backs Marcelles Williams and Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa plus quarterback offeree Pierce Clarkson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge

UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Amaree Abram’s monster game lifts Ole Miss over Stanford, 72-68

While veteran guard Matthew Murrell struggled to get things going for much of the afternoon, his freshman teammate Amaree Abram had his best game in an Ole Miss uniform. Abram scored 26 points, and the Rebels never trailed in a 72-68 win over Stanford to begin their run in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Commentary: A year to be thankful for Sparta

This Thursday is the annual day where family, football, and gratitude come together for many Americans, Thanksgiving. For fans of the San Jose State Spartans, there are plenty of easy answers to the age-old question, “What are you thankful for this year?”. The successes and accomplishments at San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

The Caleb Conundrum

Chip Kelly has been around the block and back again, first as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, then as the Ducks’ head coach for four seasons, another four in the NFL and now back in the Pac-12 at UCLA for the past five years. In Kelly’s mind, USC quarterback...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA

USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Prister’s Thursday Thoughts

With a victory over USC Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum, Marcus Freeman’s record versus ranked teams at the time of the game would rise to 4-1. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson in early November. A shot at the No. 6 Trojans beckons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

