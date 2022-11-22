Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Big Ten reportedly has big backup plan if UCLA is blocked from joining
If the University of California regents decide to play hardball with the Big Ten, the conference apparently has a big backup plan in mind that would result in some major backfire. The University of California regents are meeting in December to determine whether the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)...
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Fourteen
***Game of the Week:*** Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports West. Mater Dei, which features 2023 linebacker target Leviticus Su'a and five 2024 prospects with UCLA offers- quarterback Elijah Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter and cornerback Zabien Brown as well as defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins continue their state title defense in a rematch with St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl. Bosco has UCLA linebacker commit Ty Lee and UCLA safety commit R.J. Jones, 2024 UCLA offerees defensive backs Marcelles Williams and Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa plus quarterback offeree Pierce Clarkson.
UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge
UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss hoops taking on Stanford in Thanksgiving matchup
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Before the much anticipated Egg Bowl, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will take on Stanford this afternoon in Orlando, part of the ESPN Events Invitational. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPNU or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network.
Amaree Abram’s monster game lifts Ole Miss over Stanford, 72-68
While veteran guard Matthew Murrell struggled to get things going for much of the afternoon, his freshman teammate Amaree Abram had his best game in an Ole Miss uniform. Abram scored 26 points, and the Rebels never trailed in a 72-68 win over Stanford to begin their run in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Commentary: A year to be thankful for Sparta
This Thursday is the annual day where family, football, and gratitude come together for many Americans, Thanksgiving. For fans of the San Jose State Spartans, there are plenty of easy answers to the age-old question, “What are you thankful for this year?”. The successes and accomplishments at San Jose...
247Sports
College football rankings: USC surges in CBS Sports 131 entering rivalry week
USC jumped in the CBS 131 college football rankings after a 48-45 comeback win over rival UCLA. Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 10-1 record in his first season. Riley hit big on his transfers, and the Trojans are on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth if they can get the right breaks.
The Caleb Conundrum
Chip Kelly has been around the block and back again, first as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, then as the Ducks’ head coach for four seasons, another four in the NFL and now back in the Pac-12 at UCLA for the past five years. In Kelly’s mind, USC quarterback...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
247Sports
Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA
USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
Prister’s Thursday Thoughts
With a victory over USC Saturday night in the Los Angeles Coliseum, Marcus Freeman’s record versus ranked teams at the time of the game would rise to 4-1. Notre Dame defeated No. 4 Clemson in early November. A shot at the No. 6 Trojans beckons.
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Tennessee Basketball vs. USC
No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Thanksgiving day to play its second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In the second of three games in three days while in the Bahamas, the Vols (3-1) are scheduled to tipoff with USC (4-1) at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
247Sports
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams
Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Kenny Minchey receives comparison to USC QB Caleb Williams
247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins compares 4-star QB Kenny Minchey to USC QB and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
247Sports
