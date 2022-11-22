Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Entire Virginia Team to Attend Funerals of Three Teammates
The program canceled its final game against Virginia Tech this weekend in order to travel to the funerals of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
What will the weather be like in Charleston on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happy Thanksgiving from News 2 and Storm Team 2! The holiday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers popping up in areas across the Lowcountry. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the morning before climbing into the mid-60s by lunchtime. Things will cool down […]
Runners participate in annual Turkey Day Run before Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of turkey trotters are celebrating the Thanksgiving Day holiday after completing an annual run through downtown Charleston. More than 7,000 people packed into Marion Square for the turkey trot – including families dressed in turkey costumes who got their morning boost before the day’s big feast. “We like getting out […]
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
Photos: Holiday Festival of Lights greeting card winners announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holiday Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated seasonal tradition, but dazzling light installations are not the only thing on display at James Island County Park. The annual giant greeting card competition is another big draw for the holiday event. This year, 38 specially-designed cards from student groups in Charleston, Berkeley, […]
Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22
Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
live5news.com
Rain chance increases over the next couple day!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a few rain chances! If you have plans to head out shopping Friday, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible off and on through the day, but we should dry out by Friday night. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.
walterborolive.com
Middle school students take flight!
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry pastry chef turns ice cream entrepreneur
When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
thedanielislandnews.com
BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent
An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
