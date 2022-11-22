ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

High School Football PRO

Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fort Dorchester High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cal, Dunk and Reese

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and this week we’re highlighting three adoptable animals from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. First, we’re introducing you to two cats-- Cal and Dunk, who are 2-year-old domestic shorthair brothers. Cal has beautiful golden eyes and Dunk has vibrant green eyes with a tail that looks as if it was dipped into white paint. The shelter describes these boys as the perfect mix of friendly, but not demanding, and playful, but not destructive, these gentle love bugs are great with other cats and can be adopted out together or separately.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22

Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rain chance increases over the next couple day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a few rain chances! If you have plans to head out shopping Friday, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible off and on through the day, but we should dry out by Friday night. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Middle school students take flight!

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lowcountry pastry chef turns ice cream entrepreneur

When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent

An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

