Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
TMZ.com
Adele Repeatedly Breaks Down in Tears as She Begins Las Vegas Residency
Adele barely got through opening night of her Vegas residency ... repeatedly dissolving into tears, saying she was super scared to take the stage. The Caesars Palace Colosseum was unsurprisingly packed Friday night, as Adele told the crowd she was "so scared and nervous." As for why ... as you...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Support In Sin City! Adele's Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Has Been 'By Her Side' As She Preps For Opening Weekend Of Vegas Residency
Her biggest fan! According to an insider, Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul, will be in the crowd when she kicks off her Las Vegas Residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18. The grand opening of Weekends With Adele is sure to have the superstar budding with anticipation, especially since...
talentrecap.com
Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days
There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection
Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
Bustle
Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show
After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency
The superstar shared her first of 32 "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesars Palace on Friday night After months of eagerly waiting, Adele fans were finally greeted with the opening night of her "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Friday. And it was more than just a "Hello" — as the show boasted a 20-song set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics. The concert at Caesars Palace marked the first of 32 Adele shows at the venue, coming nearly a year...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Song With Elton John Can Continue Under One Condition
Ever since Britney Spears had been released from her very controversial conservatorship, her avid fans had been asking and waiting patiently for new music, and possibly a new album from the pop star. The closest thing they got to new music was the collaboration with Elton John earlier this year...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
The Pop Star Who Wrote Tom Jones’ ‘She’s a Lady’ Called It ‘Politically Incorrect’
The pop star who wrote Tom Jones' "She's a Lady" felt the song was too chauvinistic for his taste. The song was an international hit.
Adele fans can ‘die happy’ after finally seeing her show in Las Vegas
Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the...
Extra
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
People
'America's Got Talent' Stars Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass Get Married at Las Vegas Chapel
The Clairvoyants' Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are officially married!. The Austrian magician and mentalist duo, who were runner-ups on season 11 of America's Got Talent, on Oct. 30 at exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. "We're famous for our secrets, so we...
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
‘Heartbroken’: Florence Welch cancels remaining UK tour dates after performing on stage with a broken foot
Florence Welch has been forced to cancel her UK tour after breaking her foot.The Florence + The Machine singer kicked off her Dance Fever tour this week and performed at the O2 Arena in London on Friday (18 November) night.She had been due to play there again on Saturday (19 November) before heading off across the UK and Ireland.But on Saturday afternoon, Welch posted a picture to Instagram of the stage splattered with blood and explained that she had performed on a broken foot without realising it. “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems...
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
Legendary Las Vegas Strip Venue Changes Hands
"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" works as a marketing slogan, and it was sort of true in "The Hangover" movies, but the reality is that some Las Vegas decisions follow you home. That late-night tattoo, for example, will forever remind you of both your love for the Tasmanian...
Comments / 0