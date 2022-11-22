ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute

Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days

There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
Bustle

Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show

After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency

The superstar shared her first of 32 "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesars Palace on Friday night After months of eagerly waiting, Adele fans were finally greeted with the opening night of her "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Friday. And it was more than just a "Hello" — as the show boasted a 20-song set complete with jokes, flames, confetti, and an array of classics. The concert at Caesars Palace marked the first of 32 Adele shows at the venue, coming nearly a year...
LAS VEGAS, NV
musictimes.com

Britney Spears New Song With Elton John Can Continue Under One Condition

Ever since Britney Spears had been released from her very controversial conservatorship, her avid fans had been asking and waiting patiently for new music, and possibly a new album from the pop star. The closest thing they got to new music was the collaboration with Elton John earlier this year...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Adele fans can ‘die happy’ after finally seeing her show in Las Vegas

Adele fans from around the world said they can now “die happy” after finally seeing her perform in Las Vegas.After the show’s conclusion, fans said they felt the singer had “given the show she wanted to give” and they were “happy to see her happy”.They hailed the Caesars Palace opening night as “one of the best nights ever” as they streamed out of the The Colosseum venue.BeJaxx, 38, a performer from Nashville, Tennessee, said everything in the show was “so well thought out”.“That was hands down one of the best shows that I have been to, not only just the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’: Florence Welch cancels remaining UK tour dates after performing on stage with a broken foot

Florence Welch has been forced to cancel her UK tour after breaking her foot.The Florence + The Machine singer kicked off her Dance Fever tour this week and performed at the O2 Arena in London on Friday (18 November) night.She had been due to play there again on Saturday (19 November) before heading off across the UK and Ireland.But on Saturday afternoon, Welch posted a picture to Instagram of the stage splattered with blood and explained that she had performed on a broken foot without realising it. “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems...
TheStreet

Legendary Las Vegas Strip Venue Changes Hands

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" works as a marketing slogan, and it was sort of true in "The Hangover" movies, but the reality is that some Las Vegas decisions follow you home. That late-night tattoo, for example, will forever remind you of both your love for the Tasmanian...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy