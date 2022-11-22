Read full article on original website
The Best VR Deal of Black Friday Is Still Live: Meta Quest 2 With 2 Free Games
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live, and if you're getting a Meta Quest 2 this is absolutely the best way to do it. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR headset should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
All the Best Last Minute Black Friday and Early Cyber Monday Deals
Hard to believe, but Black Friday is nearly over, which means you're running out of time to save big on a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. While some of the best deals have sold out, you can still find a heap of great Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, plus PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on virtual reality hardware like the Meta Quest 2.
Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Deals: The Best Deals You Can Still Get
Black Friday is nearly done, and we're heading into Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is just Black Friday with a new name, but there are usually some excellent chances to score. Thankfully a lot of Best Buy's best Black Friday deals are still live as we approach Cyber Monday. One of our favourites is definitely on the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle for Black Friday. For $299.99 you can get the Switch (Neon) console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. But, the deals don't stop there, there's also the best price we've ever seen on the 83" LG C1 OLED 4K TV, marked down to $2999.99 and making it one of the best deals for Black Friday 2022. For all the last-minute Black Friday deals across all retailers, follow our best Black Friday deals you can still buy post.
The Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals Are Still Available Through the Weekend
Black Friday might have passed, but the best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops are still around. Several of the best laptop deals we found earlier will stay live through the Black Friday weekend. There are also a couple of new deals for Cyber Monday that we hadn't seen earlier. We've sorted out the best gaming laptop deals we've found from the major vendors: Dell, HP, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The laptops are brands that you're familiar with, like Alienware, HP OMEN, ASUS, Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and more, and they're all equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs to satisfy your mobile gaming needs.
The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals at GameStop
If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch, GameStop's $299.00 console bundle that's available every Black Friday is the perfect opportunity. The bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online, but there are plenty of games on sale if Mario Kart isn't your bag. GameStop is offering sales on physical games and download codes for the Switch, like New Pokemon Snap for 35% off and NBA 2K23 for just $29.00. Check out all Nintendo deals here, or browse all the best Black Friday deals.
The Black Friday Deals on Samsung's Best and Biggest Gaming Monitors Are Still Available
It looks like these Black Friday deals on Samsung's best Odyssey gaming monitors are staying live through the Black Friday weekend (and possibly until Cyber Monday). Both Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey G9 are on sale. The 49" Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung first Mini LED QLED display and it's roughly the size of a football field. It normally commands an equally gargantuan price tag of $2300, but today you can get it for a $1399, or $900 off. The 49" Odyssey G9 is the precedessor to the Neo G9 and the only noticeable difference is that it lacks the Mini-LED backlight. Ticking that one feature off the list will save you a lot of money because it's only $899, or $500 off. If you've got deep pockets, the even bigger 55" Odyssey Ark, which sports the same Mini OLED QLED display as the Neo G9, is also on sale.
Sony PlayStation 6 and Microsoft Xbox Series X Successor Might Not Launch Before 2028 as Per New Documents
It's been little over two years since Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox announced the current crop of gaming consoles in the market. Even after all this time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X continue to face supply issues due to continuous demand and issues related to semi-conductor shortage, COVID-19, and more. Fans in India continue to wait anywhere from weeks to months for restocks of both the consoles with stocks lasting mere minutes.
Best Black Friday Deals LIVE: Today's Incredible Sale Offers in the UK
Black Friday sales are really kicking off this week, with loads of brilliant gaming deals and more up for grabs at a huge discount. Our favourites right now in the UK include Sonic Frontiers for just £28 on PS5, PS Plus memberships at a huge discount, and the Xbox Series S deal for just £190.
The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More
Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
This Audible Black Friday Deal is Truly Incredible
Black Friday! Who doesn't love an absolute bargain? Savings season has finally come around once again, and like clockwork, Audible has come out with a phenomenal deal. You can grab yourself 4 months of Audible for just £2.99 a month. And if that wasn't enough, they're even chucking in a tasty little £20 voucher for you to spend on titles of your choosing.
Walmart's Black Friday 2022 Sale: Here Are the Best Deals
Friends, it's Black Friday. Walmart's Black Friday deals have been live since Monday, and they've been phenomenal (you can see all the deals here). Walmart has had the lowest prices on the newest video games -- though some have already sold out. No other retailer has better deals on Apple products. And while they're not in stock at the time of this writing, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been available most of the week.
These Black Friday Deals on 2TB PS5 SSD Upgrades Are Worth Buying
Black Friday might have come and gone, but these deals on PS5 compatible solid state drives (SSDs) are still available through the weekend and possibly until Cyber Monday. You can't use any old SSD and expect it to perform well on the PS5 console. You'll want to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with a rated 5,500MB/s read speed to match the PS5's internal drive. High-speed SSDs have gone down in price significantly this year, and that makes Black Friday 2022 a perfect opportunity to finally score some excellent deals on bigger 2TB storage modules for your new PS5 gaming console.
One of the Coolest NERF Blasters Is on Sale for Black Friday: 30% Off the Halo Needler
The NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster was released earlier this month for $99.99. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering an incredible Black Friday NERF deal that drops it to only $69.49, a savings of just over 30%. You better jump on this quickly because we don't know how long it will last. It was a hit when it was first released, even at its retail price.
These Entry- to Mid-Level Black Friday Gaming PC Deals Are Still Live at Walmart
Walmart has been serving up tons of great deals this Black Friday, and it's not over yet. If you're in the market for your first gaming PC, don't miss out on the opportunity to score one at a discount from Walmart. The iBUYPOWER SlateMR289A gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is on sale for $1,149, for instance, or opt for a less intensive machine like the iBUYPOWER SlateMR 275i with a GeForce GT 1030 GPU. Browse the rest of the PC sales that are still live here, and find up-to-date information on the best Cyber Monday sales here.
The Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deal Isn't a Roomba, It's the Shark AI VACMOP for $188
The Walmart Black Friday Sale plays host to several great deals, but one of the best standout deals is a robot vacuum and mop that's a better value than any Roomba you can buy. Walmart has the Shark AI VACMOP Smart Robot Vacuum and Mop for only $188.00. That's a pretty massive 60% price drop from its original $479 MSRP and it currently sells for at least $299 everywhere else, including Amazon.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2 While the Deal Is Still Live
As Black Friday draws to a close, one thing has become clear: Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. This may be your last chance to pick up CoD: Modern Warfare II on sale for Black Friday as the end is in sight. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
LEGO Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Live
It’s Black Friday, and as always the deals are coming fast. It can be hard to sort through what deals are actually worth picking up. If you’re looking for LEGO sets, either for yourself or to give as gifts, some great deals are available right now. Some of them will only be available today. Below, we’re tracking all the best LEGO Black Friday deals.
The Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals Are Live at Dell, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
We've finally reached actual Black Friday, November 25. There is absolutely no better time of the year to pick up a shiny new gaming laptop to replace your outdated one. At this point pretty much all of the best Black Friday laptop deals have been released. We've sorted out the best gaming laptop deals we've found from the major vendors: Dell, HP, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The laptops are brands that you're familiar with, like Alienware, HP OMEN, ASUS, Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and more, and they're all equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and are fully ready to satisfy your mobile gaming needs.
All the Best Black Friday Deals on Video Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday has arrived, which means this is the best day of the year to pick up a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. You can find a heap of terrific Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, to say nothing of PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on gaming hardware, like the Meta Quest 2.
