It looks like these Black Friday deals on Samsung's best Odyssey gaming monitors are staying live through the Black Friday weekend (and possibly until Cyber Monday). Both Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey G9 are on sale. The 49" Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung first Mini LED QLED display and it's roughly the size of a football field. It normally commands an equally gargantuan price tag of $2300, but today you can get it for a $1399, or $900 off. The 49" Odyssey G9 is the precedessor to the Neo G9 and the only noticeable difference is that it lacks the Mini-LED backlight. Ticking that one feature off the list will save you a lot of money because it's only $899, or $500 off. If you've got deep pockets, the even bigger 55" Odyssey Ark, which sports the same Mini OLED QLED display as the Neo G9, is also on sale.

1 HOUR AGO