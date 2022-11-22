Read full article on original website
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walk
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
getnews.info
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers Explains Why Choosing Cash for Homes Companies is an Excellent Idea
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers is a premier cash home buyers company. In a recent update, the firm explained why choosing a cash for homes company is an excellent idea. Louisville, KY – In a website post, Kentucky Cash Home Buyers outlined why choosing a cash for home company is an excellent idea.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
Wave 3
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally
**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup
The 2022 Governor’s Cup has arrived, as the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to make it four-straight wins over the Louisville Cardinals when the Bluegrass rivals clash Saturday at 3 pm ET on the SEC Network. Go here for an online stream via WatchESPN. Use this stream to keep...
wymt.com
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a variety of respiratory infections. Some are calling it a “tridemic.”. “If you have young children, RSV is going to be the biggest thing,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare...
Reports of a shooting cause High Horse bar to take action 'effective immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident outside of a popular Butchertown bar early Saturday morning led to the bar closing it's doors and rethinking how they operate their business. There was a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Story Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to MetroSafe.
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
korncountry.com
Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
