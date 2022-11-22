Read full article on original website
CCAC to Host District Meetings
The CCAC will be hosting district meetings this winter. At these meetings, CCAC staff will be discussing CCAC updates and taking feedback on the research program. We will also have guests from the U.S. Grains Council and USMEF to talk about issues impacting the corn industry and how the checkoff investment is utilized.
George L. McArthur – December 1, 1942 – November 7, 2022
George L. McArthur passed away on November 7, 2022 at his home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 79. He was born on December 1, 1942 in New York. George was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Grattan; father, Francis “Frank” Grattan; wife, Geraldine Kay McArthur; and brother, Don McArthur.
