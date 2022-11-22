Read full article on original website
Related
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Car This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
WATCH: ‘Super Clear’ Video Shows Rare Glimpse of Cougar in the Midwest
Footage posted to YouTube shows a large cat roaming around northern Minnesota, and the “super clear” footage displays to researchers that the cat is unmistakably a cougar. The mountain lion was seen on October 20 via trail camera. Voyageurs Wolf Project placed the camera in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, according to a Nov. 3 news release.
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
Incredibly Rare Wandering Cougar Caught on Video
"The cameras that we set-up to get footage of wolves do pick up footage of relatively cryptic wildlife in our area from time to time," researcher Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest
A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Michigan
Michigan is one of the largest states in the United States, both by population and by land covered. Lying along the Great Lakes, and sharing a border with Canada, Michigan is home to thousands of miles of coastline. This midwestern state is comprised of two distinct peninsulas, separated only by the Straits of Mackinac. The Lower Peninsula is by far the flatter and more low-lying of the two, while the Upper Peninsula is rather mountainous. But, just how high is the highest point in Michigan, and where is it?
Video of Man Getting Stared Down by Grizzly Bear in Alaska Is Tough to Watch
It takes a lot of guts to be a serious wildlife photographer. While many wild creatures are beautiful and majestic, they are often unpredictable and dangerous as well, especially the larger ones. To get up close and personal with their subjects, wildlife photographers often put themselves in situations where any slip-up could mean the difference between life and death.
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
Watch An Epic 4-Minute Battle Between Two Alaskan Bull Moose
Some animal fights are really more of a brief scrap and a lot of posturing. Maybe a few shoves, a yell, then one backs down and it’s all over. Two bull moose in Alaska locked antlers for a brutal 4-minute war over two cows in Alaska, both ending exhausted but one leaving with the victory and two cows to boot.
Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips
I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy
The state’s malls are answering shoppers’ calls to center community and culture—which may have been the original point of shopping malls The post Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0