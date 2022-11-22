ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!

Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
Outsider.com

Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
Field & Stream

A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Striking Black Wolf in the Forest

A Minnesota trail cam captured footage of not one but three incredibly rare black wolves. Last December, The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of the striking animal on Youtube. In the caption, the organization explained that it caught another video of the animal a few months prior, but the newest is “arguably” the “best footage of a black wolf [the] project has captured!”
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Michigan

Michigan is one of the largest states in the United States, both by population and by land covered. Lying along the Great Lakes, and sharing a border with Canada, Michigan is home to thousands of miles of coastline. This midwestern state is comprised of two distinct peninsulas, separated only by the Straits of Mackinac. The Lower Peninsula is by far the flatter and more low-lying of the two, while the Upper Peninsula is rather mountainous. But, just how high is the highest point in Michigan, and where is it?
Hot 97-5

Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips

I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
