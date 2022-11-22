Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies. There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO