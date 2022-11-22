Read full article on original website
Watch Holiday Classics in Your PJs at Evansville Area Movie Theaters
Christmas will be here before you know it, so that means it is time for Christmas movies. There are more Christmas movies out there than any other holiday. The list of Christmas movies is a long one. Everyone has their favorites. Mine has always been "Jingle All The Way" with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Don't ask why, it just always has been. That being said, there are a lot of great Christmas movies out there that folks have made a holiday tradition to watch. What better way to watch some of those than by how they were intended to be seen...at the theater.
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky
Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
Best Owensboro Breakfast Spots for Visitors From Out of Town
Do you have family or friends visiting from out of town over the holidays? Whether you want to take your guests to eat at a greasy spoon, an all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant, Owensboro has many delicious options to choose from. If you're like me, you want to impress...
Inaugural Yellow Creek Park Pioneer Christmas Set for Early December
I'll put the parks on the east side and west side of Daviess County up against any such parks in the country. On a beautiful day, it's basically a coin flip--do we want to go for a walk in Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park?. Both offer a variety...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
Don’t Miss the Final Family FREE Night of 2022 at the Children’s Museum of Evansville
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
15 Products You May Not Know Are Manufactured in Kentucky
When I was in high school, I saw WarGames with Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy. It's a movie about a student computer whiz (it's a 1983 movie, by the way) who hacks into the NORAD defense system accidentally and--thinking he's playing a game with the computer--nearly starts World War III. It's a great movie to this day.
Owensboro Girl Crowned Your 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo
"Intense!" That's how Jaclyn Graves Cecil described Day One of the 2023 Junior Miss Kentucky Rodeo pageant in Louisville. Jaclyn, a former air personality at WBKR-FM in Owensboro, is no stranger to the pageant circuit. She grew up in it. Her mother Janet was a pageant coach (she coached a Miss America, by the way) and had Jaclyn in pageants and youth talent shows for much of her childhood. There's no doubt the circuit is in Jaclyn's blood. Now, it's in her daughter Carsyn's too.
14news.com
New restaurant coming to Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is coming to West Franklin Street in Evansville. Noche Tequila and Tacos will be located at 2215 W. Franklin St. The owner is also the owner of The Landing, Rooftop, Birdies and Pips Pub. The architect for the project is hoping for the...
YouTube Sensation BLIPPI Brings His Exciting New Live Stage Show to Evansville, IN in 2023
Young kiddos around the world have fallen in love with BLIPPI, thanks to his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, parents love him for his fun, interactive, and educational content that encourages youngsters to actually get excited about learning. BLIPPI made his first trip to Evansville in early 2022, and now he's ready to come back, this time with an all-new live stage show.
Here’s How You Can Watch FREE Live Streams of Evansville High School Winter Sports
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is once again offering fans an easy (and FREE) way to watch all the sporting events they want this winter, thanks to the continued support of Liberty Federal Credit Union (formerly Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union). What's the Catch?. There really is no catch...
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
wevv.com
Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County
A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
Lace up those Skates! Energy on Ice Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
All decked out in holiday cheer, Downtown Owensboro is the ideal setting to hit the skating rink. So, bundle up, grab a hot cocoa, and lace up your skates. It's time to take the kids ice skating! The season kicks off Friday, November 25th, 2022. Ice skating was a common...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
WINDY HOLLOW BISCUIT HOUSE FRIENDSGIVING
A popular "spin-off" restaurant in Owensboro will embrace Friendsgiving on Wednesday, November 23rd, by offering a mostly traditional Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Here's what we can expect from the Windy Hollow Biscuit House that day:. Join us for Friendsgiving Buffet Lunch from 11am - 2pm (or while supplies last)....
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
