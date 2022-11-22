ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots

Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Bameda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
CHICAGO, IL

