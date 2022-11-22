Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Small Business Saturday, World Cup Watch Parties And Holiday Fun
CHICAGO — There’s plenty to do across the city this weekend, including World Cup watch parties, music festivals and local markets. Here’s a roundup of 15 things to do in Chicago this weekend:. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Starts 11 a.m. Saturday. Various locations. There will be Holly...
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
fox32chicago.com
7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police
CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Black Owned Restaurants Offer Thanksgiving Day Meal Alternatives
Nothing says tradition quite like a Thanksgiving Day recipe passed down from generation to generation being executed to perfection by the family’s executive chef each year. Yet, for some, spending hours preparing a cornucopia of dishes for a larger-than-life gathering could be passé. or not reflective of their current...
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
New Bameda Fresh Grocery store opens for South Deering and South Shore residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a store residents in South Deering and South Shore have been waiting for!The ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for Bamenda Fresh Grocery took place on Tuesday. Alderman Greg Mitchell (7th) was front and center helping resident welcoming in the new business.The new store offers fresh meat, deli, produce and a bakery. A café will be added next year.
