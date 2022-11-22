Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
Bay News 9
UCF students volunteer to raise future service animals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Through a volunteer program at the University of Central Florida, students are raising puppies to go on to work as service animals. The program, called Service Dog Training and Education Program (STEP), partners with the national non-profit Canine Companions to raise the dogs. What You Need...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
Bay News 9
Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Orlando, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
bungalower
Midwife Bus arrives to provide maternity health care to underinsured women
A special bus that specializes in providing prenatal and postpartum care to uninsured and under-insured women will be rolling into Orange County care of a grant from the Orlando Health Community Grant Program. The Midwife Bus (Website) launched in 2018 when licensed midwife Brook Schmoe converted a retired bloodmobile into...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
theapopkachief.com
Freemasons donate turkeys
The Freemasons of Orange Lodge No.36 in Apopka donated turkeys to the First Baptist Church of Apopka for the ninth year in a row. The Apopka Lodge has been active in the community for more than 160 years. On Wednesday, November 16, in First Baptist’s kitchen, pictured in the front row (l-r) are Brother Steve Blanton, Brother Robert Carson, Worshipful Master John Christie, Michelle Faircloth and Worshipful Rich Carter. Pictured in the back row (l-r) are Brother Rolando Vargas, Brother Nathan McKenzie, Brother Justin Hayes and Brother Craig Butler.
WESH
Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
Bay News 9
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness
TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
mynews13.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County
COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
Boy, 5, with autism found dead in pond near his home in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is grieving the tragic death of their son on Thanksgiving. Search teams found the body of 5-year-old Aaron Pena around 12:30 a.m. in a pond near his Lake Nona home off Moss Park Road. Teams were out searching for Aaron for...
cityofnsb.com
Get help applying for disaster assistance at "Babe" James Community Center Nov. 28
Get help completing or modifying your FEMA disaster assistance application and learn about resources available for your small business when we collaborate with the U.S. Small Business Administration to bring their mobile unit to the Alonzo "Babe" James Community Center at 201 N. Myrtle Ave. on Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bay News 9
5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
