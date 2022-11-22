ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Bay News 9

UCF students volunteer to raise future service animals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Through a volunteer program at the University of Central Florida, students are raising puppies to go on to work as service animals. The program, called Service Dog Training and Education Program (STEP), partners with the national non-profit Canine Companions to raise the dogs. What You Need...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a gated private community

Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Guitars 4 Vets battles PTSD with music

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The mental health of our veterans is a growing problem. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a million US veterans suffer from PTSD, with more than 17 veterans a day committing suicide a day. But one local non profit is...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
High School Football PRO

Orlando, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones High School football team will have a game with Edgewater High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families

For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
PALM COAST, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
theapopkachief.com

Freemasons donate turkeys

The Freemasons of Orange Lodge No.36 in Apopka donated turkeys to the First Baptist Church of Apopka for the ninth year in a row. The Apopka Lodge has been active in the community for more than 160 years. On Wednesday, November 16, in First Baptist’s kitchen, pictured in the front row (l-r) are Brother Steve Blanton, Brother Robert Carson, Worshipful Master John Christie, Michelle Faircloth and Worshipful Rich Carter. Pictured in the back row (l-r) are Brother Rolando Vargas, Brother Nathan McKenzie, Brother Justin Hayes and Brother Craig Butler.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Safety prioritized for Florida Gun Shows in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With a trio of high-profile mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado in the last two weeks, we wanted to find out what safety measures are being taken for the public and vendors at the fairgrounds this weekend. About 700 vendors are getting ready for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal feeds hundreds in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, FL – Hundreds of people in Cocoa Beach got a warm Thanksgiving meal for an annual community feast. Roughly 100 volunteers prepared, served meals to around 500 people. “It’s our opportunity just to feed and serve our community,” said organizer. The Pointe Church hosted the...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

5 things to know about Christmas Nights In Lights

ORLANDO, Fla. — A drive-through journey is touted as the largest immersive light show in Central Florida. 1. MSEG’s “Christmas Nights in Lights” is a mile-long drive-through Christmastime spectacular decked with nearly 1.5 million lights. 2. MSEG President Ari Rosenbaum says “everything has to be in...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL

