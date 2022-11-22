Read full article on original website
BBC
Hundreds of jobs at risk at Billingham's Mitsubishi chemical plant
More than 200 jobs are at risk after a chemical company announced plans to end production on Teesside. Mitsubishi Chemical UK said it had begun a consultation with workers at its plant in Billingham. It added "rapidly escalating" gas prices, a downturn in the European economy caused by inflation and...
Newport semiconductor factory: ‘Losing these jobs would be devastating’
UK government blocked new Chinese ownership on security grounds, but Nexperia bosses had ‘planned to build two new plants’
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders relieved at relocation
Christmas market traders affected by the sudden closure of Nottingham Castle have said they are relieved the event has been relocated. The trust that runs the attraction went into liquidation on Monday, meaning it closed and a market, due to take place at the weekend, was cancelled. The Business Improvement...
Two-thirds of UK’s biggest advertisers to cut television spend
Traditional TV shunned in favour of digital media and last-minute promotional campaigns
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Postmasters predict cuts and closures in the new year
Postmasters across the country are predicting a year of cutbacks and branch closures as overheads rise and income falls. Many have already taken on second jobs and reduced staff hours this year in a bid to keep their businesses open. A campaign group for the self-employed postmasters was formed last...
freightwaves.com
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 171% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Final reports show net trailer orders in October were 47,860 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
BBC
Loony Dook dropped by official Edinburgh Hogmanay event
The official Loony Dook has been dropped from Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme. It normally sees hundreds of people jump into the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry on New Year's Day - many in fancy dress. But Covid restrictions have meant the last two dooks have been cancelled. Organisers Unique Assembly...
BBC
Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments
Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
freightwaves.com
‘Stretched to its limits’: Survey finds last-mile driver workforce is pushing boundaries
More packages, more responsibility and a continued push to deliver faster and faster is not deterring drivers from a career in package delivery. A survey of over 1,200 last-mile delivery drivers in 11 countries by Scandit and released on Tuesday found that while 67% of drivers have changed jobs in the last two years (including 42% in the last year), 88% would recommend their current employers to another driver. This comes even as 50% said staffing shortages have increased in the past five years, and 71% cited increased pressure as delivery volumes have increased in the last five years.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Railway workers to stage series of strikes in December and January
Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.A statement said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the Government is directly interfering...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
‘It all hinges on the herders’: world’s largest soil carbon removal project enlists Kenyan pastoralists
A scheme that sets down strict grazing plans to benefit the environment and generate revenue for local people was highlighted at Cop27 as a future model
We’re not all heathens in Manchester, Andy Burnham tells ENO
Mayor of Greater Manchester steps into row over opera company’s mooted move to outside London
