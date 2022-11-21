Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Names the Big Regret He Has Regarding The Shield's WWE Booking
The Shield made their WWE debut 10 years ago this month, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant trios of the decade. But while the group initially split in 2014 following Seth Rollins' betrayal, the three would reunite multiple times up until Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) would leave the company in 2019 to join All Elite Wrestling. Rollins spoke with NBC Sports Boston this week about the group and admitted he had one big regret regarding the group's reunions — namely, adding Kurt Angle as a last-minute member for their five-on-three handicap match at TLC in 2017.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Says Braun Strowman Is Full Of Crap For Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man
Baron Corbin has been one of the greatest heels of the modern era of WWE. Whether its portraying the Lone Wolf or jackpot winning Happy Corbin, Corbin has been known to adapt to any persona presented to him. However, Baron Corbin has taken a shot at fellow RAW Star Braun Strowman for praising himself.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Says He & Brock Lesnar Push Each Other To Be Better In The Ring
Roman Reigns has been on a history-making run in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion after he came back a couple of years ago. He has faced numerous foes over the years, and that includes Brock Lesnar. In fact, Reigns claimed that he and Lesnar push each other to be better in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
wrestlingrumors.net
His Other Job: Bobby Lashley Filming Reality Show In Surprise Field
It’s something different. Wrestlers have a bad tendency to not have a way out of the ring once their careers are winding down. In too many cases, wrestlers do not have a way out of the industry and nothing to fall back on. It can be quite the problem, but there are instances where a wrestler has something else planned for when their in-ring career is over. Now a top WWE star is dabbling in a completely different industry.
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Reflects On The Formation Of The Shield
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins explained how doing drills with Roman Reigns in FCW led to the creation of The Shield. Check out the comments from "The Visionary" below:. “Mox and I were already on the same wavelength. We knew what...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed WWE legend Randy Orton just undergoing back surgery and how the surgery will hopefully save his career. Kurt Angle said:. “Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Brock Lesnar Saying He Didn’t Want To Work With Kevin Owens
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how top WWE Star Brock Lesnar never said he did not want to work with Jinder Mahal as he just thought he would have a better match with AJ Styles as well as how he did say he didn't want to work with Kevin Owens.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
rajah.com
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
rajah.com
Roman Reigns Says One Of The Responsibilities In Being A Top Guy Is To Make People Better
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke with The Ringer on topics such as how one of the responsibilities in being a top guy is to brining people up and make them better. Roman Reigns said:. “That’s one of the top responsibilities of being the top guy is we never...
