Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Never Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he knew after leaving the WWE and an opportunity opening up he and his brother Cody Rhodes had to deliver at their inaugural PPV Event, which was the 2019 Double Or Nothing PPV.
Finn Balor Says He Has To Keep Every Department In The WWE Happy

Top WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as how he has to keep every department in the WWE happy, even if that means he has to sacrifice his own happiness and doing that has helped him flourish. Finn Balor said:. “A...
Jimmy Wang Yang Reveals Vince McMahon Forgot That He Fired Him

Former WWE Star Jimmy Wang Yang recently spoke with NBC Ten Count's Steve Fall on a variety of topics such as how WWE had an event that he went to and when he crossed paths with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he was asked by Vince where the hell has he been, but he had already been fired from WWE, so the former WWE Chairman forgot firing him in the first place.
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Dustin Rhodes Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Be A Part Of The Wrestling Business

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how much longer he wants to be a part of the wrestling business as well as how he wants to still be connected in some way after he retires from in-ring competition like coaching because passing on his knowledge to the younger kids is his legacy now.
Titus O’Neil Reveals His Favorite Part Of Working For WWE

WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil appeared on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw to talk about a variety of topics such as what his favorite part is in working for the WWE. Titus O'Neil said:. “The great thing that I’ve really enjoyed about being a part of WWE is...
Joe Hendry Talks About Tommy Dreamer Taking Him Under His Wing (Video)

Joe Hendry recently appeared as a guest on the Paltrocast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his run in IMPACT Wrestling and how Tommy Dreamer has taken him under his wing. Featured below are some of the highlights. How...
Ric Flair Says He Will Be at WWE Royal Rumble & WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary Show

-- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be back on TV early next year. As revealed on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair confirmed that he he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 and also that he has been invited to Raw's 30th Anniversary show five days earlier.
Mick Foley Says The WWE Superstars Hated Working With Jonah Hill

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how the WWE Superstars hated working with Jonah Hill because he is not a wrestling fan and he just didn’t want to be there. Mick Foley said:. “He’s...
Road Dogg Brian James Reflects On Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept. Road Dogg Brian James knows this well. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company

During his recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explained the reason why he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the promotion. Check out the comments from the former WWE Champion below:. “I feel that he’s [Vince...
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus

What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...

