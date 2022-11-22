Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Says He Will Never Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he knew after leaving the WWE and an opportunity opening up he and his brother Cody Rhodes had to deliver at their inaugural PPV Event, which was the 2019 Double Or Nothing PPV.
rajah.com
Finn Balor Says He Has To Keep Every Department In The WWE Happy
Top WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as how he has to keep every department in the WWE happy, even if that means he has to sacrifice his own happiness and doing that has helped him flourish. Finn Balor said:. “A...
rajah.com
Mideon Says The Undertaker Had A Different Kind Of Power Backstage Compared To Shawn Michaels
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Phenom" The Undertaker had a different kind of power backstage compared to Shawn Michaels and how Undertaker always did what Vince McMahon wanted, but Michaels just did what he wanted and just ran around.
rajah.com
Jimmy Wang Yang Reveals Vince McMahon Forgot That He Fired Him
Former WWE Star Jimmy Wang Yang recently spoke with NBC Ten Count's Steve Fall on a variety of topics such as how WWE had an event that he went to and when he crossed paths with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he was asked by Vince where the hell has he been, but he had already been fired from WWE, so the former WWE Chairman forgot firing him in the first place.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
rajah.com
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Be A Part Of The Wrestling Business
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how much longer he wants to be a part of the wrestling business as well as how he wants to still be connected in some way after he retires from in-ring competition like coaching because passing on his knowledge to the younger kids is his legacy now.
rajah.com
Titus O’Neil Reveals His Favorite Part Of Working For WWE
WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil appeared on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw to talk about a variety of topics such as what his favorite part is in working for the WWE. Titus O'Neil said:. “The great thing that I’ve really enjoyed about being a part of WWE is...
rajah.com
Joe Hendry Talks About Tommy Dreamer Taking Him Under His Wing (Video)
Joe Hendry recently appeared as a guest on the Paltrocast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his run in IMPACT Wrestling and how Tommy Dreamer has taken him under his wing. Featured below are some of the highlights. How...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Will Be at WWE Royal Rumble & WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary Show
-- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be back on TV early next year. As revealed on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair confirmed that he he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 and also that he has been invited to Raw's 30th Anniversary show five days earlier.
rajah.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About Cutting Ties With Teddy Hart: "I Don't Associate With Him Anymore"
Brian Pillman Jr. has cut ties with Teddy Hart. The Varsity Blondes tag-team member and AEW star spoke during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. about cutting ties with Teddy Hart and why he made the decision to do so. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Says The WWE Superstars Hated Working With Jonah Hill
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how the WWE Superstars hated working with Jonah Hill because he is not a wrestling fan and he just didn’t want to be there. Mick Foley said:. “He’s...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Explains Who He Feels "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Should Wrestle At WrestleMania 39
Who should "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" if he returns to the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 next year?. Jim Cornette has an interesting answer to this question. During the latest edition of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, the...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Brian James Reflects On Triple H Pitching WarGames For WWE Survivor Series Years Ago
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept. Road Dogg Brian James knows this well. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his "Oh ... You Didn't Know?" podcast.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
rajah.com
Alexa Bliss Says She Still Wants To Explore Aspects Of Her WWE Character, Reveals What Drives Her (Video)
Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong of BT Sport for an interview promoting the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about how she still wants to explore aspects of her character, as well as how creative drives her more than winning championships.
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company
During his recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explained the reason why he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the promotion. Check out the comments from the former WWE Champion below:. “I feel that he’s [Vince...
rajah.com
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Comments / 0