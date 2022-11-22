Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead in Third Period, Lose to Stars
10 observations: Hawks blow 3-goal lead, lose to Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks squandered a three-goal lead and lost to the Dallas Stars 6-4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to five games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1....
NBC Sports
Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone
The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
FOX Sports
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
FOX Sports
Skinner scores 2; Sabres win 6-2, to snap Blues' 7-game roll
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 Wednesday night, snapping the Blues' seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game...
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
Golden Knights Handle Ottawa, 4-1, to Sweep Season Series
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1, holding Ottawa scoreless for the second and third periods.
overtimeheroics.net
Clippers Roster: 3 Reasons for Fans to Be Thankful This NBA Season
Going into this NBA season, LA Clippers fans had every right to be excited. With a fully healthy Clippers roster, the team was equipped to go toe-to-toe against the best of the best. The team has the offensive and defensive firepower to match the rest of the league. The keyword here is “healthy,” as the team has experienced its fair share of injuries, mainly with their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts as league blasts fan’s hateful comment
On Tuesday morning, the NHL caused quite a store when the league posted a Tweet on its official Twitter account in support of the Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin, that took place over the weekend. But the league stuck to its stance, despite some pushback. The event was...
Here's When Robert Williams Reportedly will Return to Celtics Lineup
It's starting to sound like the Boston Celtics are going to be getting reinforcements very shortly. The Celtics have been without starting center Robert Williams to open the 2022-23 season, but it sounds like his return to the court is coming sooner than some expected. The big man suffered a ...
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract Extension
The Boston Red Sox have entered the offseason with a fanbase concerned about the team's desire to re-sign homegrown talent Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Well, it looks like the team is getting closer to potentially extending one of them.
Comments / 0