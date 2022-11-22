Going into this NBA season, LA Clippers fans had every right to be excited. With a fully healthy Clippers roster, the team was equipped to go toe-to-toe against the best of the best. The team has the offensive and defensive firepower to match the rest of the league. The keyword here is “healthy,” as the team has experienced its fair share of injuries, mainly with their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO