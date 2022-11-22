Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?
These five mid-cap stocks have defied the broader market trend and more than doubled their investors’ investments in 2022. Persistently high inflation, the Fed’s hawkish stance to bring inflation down, and an uncertain economic trajectory made investing in equities unattractive. Nevertheless, several stocks defied the general market trend and delivered stellar returns in 2022. Against this background, let’s zoom in on five mid-cap stocks (market cap of $2-$10 billion) that have more than doubled this year.
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Feds Targeting Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Living Will
Regulators found Citigroup to be the only bank with shortcomings in its 2021 resolution plans. The company has to submit a plan addressing these issues by January 2023. A review of Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) resolution plans for 2021 identified some data-related shortcomings. As a result, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have asked the company to present a plan addressing these issues by January 31, 2023.
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Adds 37% in One Month; Is Recovery in the Cards?
Peloton stock puts on 37% in one month. The company’s measures to stabilize the business and spur growth are gaining ground. Shares of the beleaguered fitness-at-home equipment maker, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), have gained about 37% in one month. However, the uncertainty over demand trends and pressure on margins could restrict the upside.
Will Product Recall Impact Ford (NYSE:F) Stock?
Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.
JPM, BAC, or WFC: Which Bank Stock Could Generate Better Returns?
Banks have been gaining from higher net interest income due to rising interest rates. That said, investors are concerned about the impact of a possible economic downturn on bad debts. Also, a continued rise in interest rates might affect the demand for loans. We will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three bank stocks amid these dynamics.
NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify stock has bounced back from its lows. However, the uncertain economic environment could continue to play spoilsport. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
Tech Slump Weighs on Naspers-Owned Prosus (PROSF)
The ongoing weakness in the tech sector took a toll on the profitability of Naspers-owned Prosus. The slump in tech weighed on the first-half performance of Prosus (GB:0A28)(PROSF), a leading investor in early-stage technology companies. Prosus, in which Naspers is a majority shareholder, saw the group’s trading profit decline by 37% in the first half of Fiscal 2023. Further, the company’s core headline earnings dropped by 60%.
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Highlights Broader Economic Concerns
Although SoFi Technologies posted encouraging headline numbers for its Q3 earnings report, SOFI stock still encounters macroeconomic challenges associated with paradigm shifts in consumer sentiment. On paper, the narrative undergirding financial technology (fintech) giant SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) appears exceptionally compelling. Fundamentally, modern consumers often prefer digital interactions over their analog...
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stingray Group is a high-yielding penny stock that not too many investors know about. Despite its high debt level, its 6% dividend yield looks sustainable. Therefore, the stock is worth considering. Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A), a Canadian music, media, and technology company that provides audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content,...
