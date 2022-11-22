ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

4 holiday light experiences in NYC

NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season

On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
LAKE GROVE, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
