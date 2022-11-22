Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
8-year-old boy helps turn on holiday lights at Westchester Winter Wonderland drive-thru
Chase Pultz is good and ready to celebrate the holidays with his family, having had multiple surgeries after a sinus infection spread to his brain.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to do in NYC at Christmas (New York Christmas Trip Itinerary)
Looking for the best things to do in NYC at Christmas? We’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a list of New York holiday experiences that will add a bit of magic to your trip to NYC in December!. Sometimes a song puts an image of a place...
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)
A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million. The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
pix11.com
Thousands of NYC seniors get Thanksgiving dinner delivered to their door
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels...
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
pix11.com
Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
NYPD: Teen stabbed at Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black Friday shoppers hoping to score holiday deals were instead witness to a stabbing on Friday night at the Staten Island Mall in New Springville. Two 16-year-old boys were engaged in a dispute when one of the teens allegedly displayed a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
101.5 WPDH
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
