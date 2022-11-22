During the latest recording of his own Reffin Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on The Elite’s performance at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite taping. “It pops that crowd that is into that sort of thing, but at the same time, what are people talking about after the match? Not what they’re supposed to be talking about, which was Fenix using the hammer for Death Triangle to go up two-nothing in their best-of-seven series. That’s what people should be talking about, not about all the haha and gaga that was going on taking the jabs at CM Punk.”

