Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
REPORT: Injury Update for Cody Rhodes WWE Return Before Royal Rumble
Since the now infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes back in June, the WWE Universe continues to wait for Cody’s return. All indications were that Cody would have been challenging Roman Reigns by SummerSlam. However, the torn pectoral muscle took him out of the game until next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment
An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Opens Up On Her Decision To Return To WWE, More
During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on her return to WWE and her new “Michin” name. Additionally, Yim opened up on joining the O.C. and just wanting to be herself. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On returning...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marina Shafir Discusses Signing With AEW, Her NXT Exit
During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Marina Shafir spoke about officially signing with AEW and why her NXT run ultimately didn’t work out. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why she decided to sign with AEW: “Before I got...
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk’s Camp “Not Happy” With The Elite’s Mocking On Dynamite
A new report suggests that there are those close to CM Punk very unhappy following The Elite seemingly mocking Punk on Dynamite. Dynamite in Chicago was going to prove an interesting test for The Elite as they returned to CM Punk’s hometown for the first time since their alleged backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view in early September.
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Not Expected Back In AEW Until February 2023, Was Scheduled To Lose To Toni Storm At All Out
The now former AEW Women’s World Champion will not be back in the ring in 2022. While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rosa is expected to return by February next year. That is certainly a longer hiatus than fans expected. The deal with...
rajah.com
AEW Star Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match
Darby Allin has been added to the ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye'. Earlier today, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin on January 22nd, at the Yokohama Arena in Japan:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls His AEW Full Gear Match Surreal, Says Darby Allin Really Brought It, Talks Facing Off With Sting
On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his matchup at this past weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where Double-J and Jay Lethal took a loss to the dynamic duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Check out highlights from the podcast in the highlights below.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Says Cody Rhodes Is On The Rise Of Becoming A Champion
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his brother "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is kind of in his prime now and how he is on the rise to become a champion. Dustin Rhodes also discussed how he and Cody are two completely opposite people and how he is surpassing everything and doing amazing, but he wishes Cody was still in AEW.
rajah.com
AEW Announces One Match And More For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature one huge match and one segment. It was announced that current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match three of the Best Of 7 Series for their AEW World Trios Titles and AEW World Champion MJF will address the AEW fans.
rajah.com
WWE Expecting Back Former Champion Very Soon; Note on Creative Plans (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE's talent roster is going to be getting another big addition soon, this time a return of a former multi-time champion. Becky Lynch, who has been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury since SummerSlam, is expected back imminently according to fightfulselect.com. In fact, current creative plans call for Lynch to be re-introduced as the fifth member of the team headed up by Bianca Belair, though plans could always change.
rajah.com
Rohit Raju Says His Next Goal Is To Return To AEW Or Work NJPW STRONG
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and AEW talent Rohit Raju spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how much he loves IMPACT Wrestling and how it will always be his home. “No, I had no idea it was for IMPACT. I did a show in Bay City. It was against Ace Austin and Jack Price, two guys that are with IMPACT. Next thing I knew it was on there and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I thought the coolest thing was the fan response. Those IMPACT fans, I get tagged every week. ‘When are we bringing back Rohit?’ ‘When are you coming back?’ Stuff like that. You never know. You never know what’s gonna happen. I’ve been reaching out to several companies. So we’ll see what happens. There’s a couple places I’d like to hit, but I love IMPACT. It will always be home for me. You never know what will happen.”
rajah.com
Kenny Omega On AEW All Out Scuffle: "I’d Encourage People To Let It Go"
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling EVP and former World Champion Kenny Omega suggested that fans should let the AEW All Out incident go, and reiterated that no one involved can speak on the matter. Check out the comments from “The Cleaner” below:. “There...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches And More For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches and one segment that will take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that reigning IWGP Heavyweight, ROH World and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR will put their ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line against Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight, Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston "10" Vance will face RUSH, The Butcher and The Blade in a Trios Match, Darby Allin will take on Anthony Henry in a Singles Match and Hikaru Shida will be in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks His Match At Last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort to Sting and Darby Allin at last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV as well as how the match was surreal.
rajah.com
Mia Yim On Returning To WWE, Working With The O.C.
During her recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar discussed her current work with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows of The O.C.. Yim also reflected on her return to WWE, and more. Check out the highlights below. On her return to World Wrestling Entertainment:. “I’ve...
Comments / 0