Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and AEW talent Rohit Raju spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how much he loves IMPACT Wrestling and how it will always be his home. “No, I had no idea it was for IMPACT. I did a show in Bay City. It was against Ace Austin and Jack Price, two guys that are with IMPACT. Next thing I knew it was on there and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I thought the coolest thing was the fan response. Those IMPACT fans, I get tagged every week. ‘When are we bringing back Rohit?’ ‘When are you coming back?’ Stuff like that. You never know. You never know what’s gonna happen. I’ve been reaching out to several companies. So we’ll see what happens. There’s a couple places I’d like to hit, but I love IMPACT. It will always be home for me. You never know what will happen.”

1 DAY AGO