BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: “There’s no glamour in fighting a coward”
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua won’t be a “glamour” fight, according to Tyson Fury. He feels that Joshua is a “coward’ because he failed to sign the contract to fight him on December 3rd. With that said, WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
worldboxingnews.net
WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year
World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford says Errol Spence fight will happen next year if at all
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says that if he and Errol Dpence Jr are going to fight, it will happen next year. With that said, if Crawford’s next fight against David Avanesyan doesn’t do well on BLK pay-per-view on December 10th in terms of bringing in a lot of buys, it’s fair to say that he can permanently forget about a fight against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) in the future.
Sporting News
My Sweetest Victory: Evander Holyfield reveals biggest secret to beating Mike Tyson
Welcome to SN's "My Sweetest Victory' series where boxers past and present pick their greatest triumphs and break down what made them so sweet. Why take our word for it when you can hear from the ones who touched gloves? Here is the greatest win of Evander Holyfield's career, as explained by Holyfield himself.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford must fight Boots Ennis or Spence in 2023 or vacate WBO belt
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford must defend his WBO welterweight title against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or Errol Spence Jr in 2023 or vacate the belt. Crawford, 35, is going to need some willingness to stick it out with the negotiations with Spence next year if doesn’t want to have to defend his WBO title against Boots Ennis and wind up getting knocked out by him.
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
Boxing Scene
Giving Thanks For in Boxing in 2022
Boxing has had a hell of a year in 2022 even with what didn’t happen. No, we aren’t getting Errol Spence-Terence Crawford this year and maybe not ever. Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia will happen in 2023 if interim opponents don’t derail it. Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua in December never felt realistic.
Boxing Scene
Charles Conwell: I Want Those Ex-World Champions Like Danny Garcia
Charles Conwell would jump at the chance to take the scalp of Danny Garcia if it opened the door for a world title shot in 2023. ‘Bad News’ faces the experienced Juan Carlos Abreu in California on Saturday night, in a semi-final eliminator for the WBC world super welterweight title.
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
