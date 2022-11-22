Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
Finn Balor Says He Has To Keep Every Department In The WWE Happy
Top WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as how he has to keep every department in the WWE happy, even if that means he has to sacrifice his own happiness and doing that has helped him flourish. Finn Balor said:. “A...
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
Jim Cornette Explains Who He Feels "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Should Wrestle At WrestleMania 39
Who should "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" if he returns to the squared circle at WrestleMania 39 next year?. Jim Cornette has an interesting answer to this question. During the latest edition of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, the...
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of this past Friday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) in a Men's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Ric Flair Says He Will Be at WWE Royal Rumble & WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary Show
-- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be back on TV early next year. As revealed on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair confirmed that he he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 and also that he has been invited to Raw's 30th Anniversary show five days earlier.
Post-Survivor Series Episode of WWE SmackDown Set To Air On FS1
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place tomorrow, November 26 from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and the event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else, but prior to tomorrow's Premium Live Event, WWE will be holding an episode of Friday Night SmackDown later tonight from inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with the show airing on FOX and tonight's show will be the Survivor Series go-home episode.
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
AEW Rampage Preview For Today's Show At Special Start Time (11/25/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week's episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for today's AEW on TNT program, which kicks off at 4/3c this afternoon, is FTR vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag-Team titles, Dark Order vs. RUSH, The Butcher & The Blade, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. TBA and a word from ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.
Matt Hardy Sounds Off On MJF Winning AEW Title, Being Paired With William Regal
What does Matt Hardy think of MJF capturing the AEW World Championship?. On the latest edition of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about this and how MJF has been paired with William Regal. Featured below are some of the highlights. On MJF winning...
Mandy Rose Talks Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics such as the romantic storyline she had with Alpha Academy's Otis. Mandy Rose said:. “That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing...
Updated Match Lines & Betting Odds For Saturday's WWE Survivor Series
Survivor Series is only a few days away, and that means we’ll see the first WarGames match on a main roster pay-per-view in WWE history. How will those matches turn out? Well, sportsbooks don’t expect the Bloodline to lose that’s for sure. Here’s the latest odds and betting breakdown.
Sami Zayn Talks About Helping Roman Reigns Show A Different Side Of His Personality Since Joining The Bloodline
Thanks to Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe has become familiar with a different side of Roman Reigns' personality. During a recent interview with BT Sport promoting tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view, Zayn spoke about how since he has joined The Bloodline, he has helped Roman Reigns show off a different side of his character to WWE fans.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island and it was previously announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) in a Men's WarGames Advantage Match.
Bianca Belair Reflects On Her Crown Jewel Match
Ahead of Survivor Series Wargames, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared a few of the details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel. Check out an excerpt from Belair's interview with Comicbook Nation below:. “Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing...
WWE News: This Is Awesome Preview, Best Of Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns (Video)
A sneak peek of Peacock’s next edition of This Is Awesome is now available. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Mia Yim Reflects On Being Released By WWE, Returning To The Company
In a chat with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim discussed her recent Impact Wrestling stint, and shared the concerns she had about keeping pace with other current talents. Find out what Mia had to say below. On her initial release from WWE:. “When that happened, it...
World Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle 2022
You can officially pencil in the main event for Ring Of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view event for 2022. During this week's AEW Rampage show on TNT, the main event for the next ROH pay-per-view was made official. Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli will take place with the ROH World Championship...
