Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.
Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount
For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
Get Harvestella On Nintendo Switch For $50 Right Now
Square Enix's Harvestella is on sale for Nintendo Switch at just $50 (original price $60) right now at Amazon and GameStop. It launched just a few weeks ago on November 4 for Nintendo Switch and PC, making this Harvestella's lowest price so far. If you're looking to get Harvestella on...
Gotham Knights Is Only $35, Collector's Edition Gets Steep Discount Too
Gotham Knights, which was released in October, is on sale at Walmart for $35. This includes both the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 physical editions. That's 50% off original $70 price tag--a pretty good deal for a game recently launched. Alternatively, you can grab the massive $300 Collector's Edition for only $160 at Amazon.
Get Pokemon-Themed Switch Hori Controller At A Nice Discount
If you're a Pokemon fan looking to deck out your Nintendo Switch, the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition is $50 instead of $60 right now at Amazon. In recent history, this is the lowest price the Hori Split Pad Pro Pokemon Arceus Edition has been on Amazon. If...
The Witcher 3 Update - What To Expect | GameSpot News
The Witcher 3 is also adding ray-tracing and ambient occlusion on PC, as well as "ultra-plus" settings on PC that introduce more details on background characters and environmental elements. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can look forward to Performance and Quality modes that allow players to choose...
Singer Aurora Will Perform A Concert In Sky: Children Of The Light This December
Norwegian Muscian Aurora, known for songs like Runaway, Cure For Me, and for lending her ethereal vocals to Disney's Frozen 2, will be performing a virtual concert in Sky: Children Of The Light this December. The event comes as part of Sky's Season of Aurora, a two month long collaboration...
