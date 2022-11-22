For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.

2 DAYS AGO