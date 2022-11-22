Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Matt Hardy On Whether The Rock Had The "It Factor" When He Made His Debut In The WWE
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how nobody knew Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would become a mega star when he made his debut as Rocky Maivia in the WWE, but he knew The Rock was always gifted and always special and now he is literally the biggest star in the world.
Jim Cornette Talks Possible Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the possibility of a massive showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 and how the company could book the match to go either way.
Road Dogg On How The DX Invasion Of WCW Started The Wave Of WWE Winning The Ratings War
WWE producer and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg spoke with Military News on topics such as how the DX invasion angle of WCW during the Attitude Era was a cool opportunity for the group and how it started the wave of WWE winning the ratings war. Road Dogg said:. “It...
Finn Balor Says He Has To Keep Every Department In The WWE Happy
Top WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as how he has to keep every department in the WWE happy, even if that means he has to sacrifice his own happiness and doing that has helped him flourish. Finn Balor said:. “A...
Tony Schiavone Says Eddie Kingston Is One Of His Favorite Guys To Work With
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he would rather do a live interview than a pre-taped one because it makes the wrestlers more on point. Tony Schiavone said:. “I don’t mind...
WWE News: Superstars Take Part In Community Events Ahead Of Survivor Series Wargames, Throwback Monday Night Raw Clash (Video)
--Ahead of the Survivor Series Wargames Premium Live Event at The TD Garden, WWE Global Brand Ambassador Titus O’Neill, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley, as well as Monday Night Raw Superstars Nikki Cross and Austin Theory particpated in community events around the Boston area. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
Kurt Angle Calls Survivor Series The Most Unimportant Big 4 WWE PPV, Comments On WarGames
WWE Survivor Series is one of the "big four" pay-per-views. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. That's the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight's Survivor Series premium live event is the "most unimportant" of the WWE "big four" pay-per-views. During the latest edition of his Kurt...
WWE News: This Is Awesome Preview, Best Of Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns (Video)
A sneak peek of Peacock’s next edition of This Is Awesome is now available. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of this past Friday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of WWE SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) in a Men's WarGames Advantage Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Triple H Comments on the Future of WWE PLEs: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber
-- Amid rumors that WWE is looking to change up their Premium Live Event structure in 2023, specifically the possibility of getting rid of Hell in a Cell and perhaps even Money in the Bank and Elimination Chamber, WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke on it at the post-Survivor Series press conference.
Mandy Rose Comments On Comparisons To Trish Stratus
What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?. The NXT Women's Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is Really Finding Their Groove
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how the AEW women's division is really finding their groove. Maria Kanellis said:. "When any division starts, you really don’t know, you know,...
Mia Yim Reflects On Being Released By WWE, Returning To The Company
In a chat with SHAK Wrestling, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Mia Yim discussed her recent Impact Wrestling stint, and shared the concerns she had about keeping pace with other current talents. Find out what Mia had to say below. On her initial release from WWE:. “When that happened, it...
Post-Survivor Series Episode of WWE SmackDown Set To Air On FS1
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place tomorrow, November 26 from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and the event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else, but prior to tomorrow's Premium Live Event, WWE will be holding an episode of Friday Night SmackDown later tonight from inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with the show airing on FOX and tonight's show will be the Survivor Series go-home episode.
Backstage News on Ideas Being Discussed For "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possibility of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin competing in another match at WrestleMania 39, noting that there have been discussions in recent weeks and that there is “smoke to the fire.” While Austin himself skirted around commenting on the rumors, there appear to be two ideas floating around about involving Austin.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With AEW President Tony Khan
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Maria Kanellis recently appeared on an episode of Just Alyx to talk about a variety of topics such as how she felt AEW was the place she, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett belonged. Maria Kanellis said:. “I think it always has to...
Backstage News on WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event
-- WWE is set to slightly restructure their premium live event in 2023, with the biggest change reportedly that Hell in a Cell will no longer be an event on its own but instead the matches would take place based on when storylines dictate. Another recent rumor speculated that Money in the Bank could be on its way out too with individual men's and women's matches taking place on day one and two of WrestleMania. This report also suggested that LA Knight has been tentatively booked to win the men's Money in the Bank.
Various News: Lacey Evans Chats With Brandi Rhodes, Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts (Video)
-- A Smackdown Superstar recently appeared on the Nightmare Family’s YouTube channel. Check out footage from Lacey Evans chat with Brandi Rhodes below:. Snot Suckers Anonymous! WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is in the hot mom seat talking family and work travel with Brandi Rhodes. -- In other news from...
WWE Announces SmackDown On FOX World Cup Finals For Next Week's Episode
WWE announced during last night's WWE SmackDown that next week's episode of the show will feature the finals of the SmackDown on FOX World Cup tournament. Last night’s Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to a distraction from Legado del Fantasma and Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman also in a SmackDown on FOX World Cup Semi-Finals Match, thanks to an assist by Imperium.
Matt Hardy Talks His Match Against Jeff Jarrett At WrestleCade 2015
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match against fellow AEW Star Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade 2015 and how Reby Hardy was pissed when he got busted open from Jeff Jarrett's guitar shot.
