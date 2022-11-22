-- WWE is set to slightly restructure their premium live event in 2023, with the biggest change reportedly that Hell in a Cell will no longer be an event on its own but instead the matches would take place based on when storylines dictate. Another recent rumor speculated that Money in the Bank could be on its way out too with individual men's and women's matches taking place on day one and two of WrestleMania. This report also suggested that LA Knight has been tentatively booked to win the men's Money in the Bank.

1 DAY AGO