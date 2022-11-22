Let's start with a very clear statement: It is never okay to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Ever. Olivia Attwood has been forced to answer questions (yet again,) speculating about her being pregnant. The Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates. Her representatives later citied it was down to 'medical grounds'. From that moment on speculation grew about the cause of her departure and the overwhelming narrative from the public was that she was pregnant.

