The Underground Skincare Brand Sienna Miller Loves Has 30% Off In The Black Friday Sale Today
When it comes to fashion and beauty, Sienna Miller is undoubtedly one of the biggest influencers around - especially in the UK and especially when it comes to skincare - and she doesn't even post on Instagram. Thanks to beauty professionals like her longtime friend and go-to make-up artist Wendy Rowe, we have a pretty firm handle on the sorts of products that Sienna makes a play for on the daily. There are the £12 sheet masks she reportedly rates, the cult classic vitamin C serum that has her hooked and the hydrating nude lipstick she wore to the Met Gala last year.
Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Kim Kardashian has been influencing the way the masses shop for beauty for years - we're talking about the woman who single-handedly put contouring, baking and spidery lashes on the map with the help of her long-time make-up artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic. Years spent in the hair and make-up...
Kate Middleton’s Favourite Face Oil Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale
Forever obsessed with the British royals' take on beauty, we've read up on everything from Queen Elizabeth II's love of affordable lipsticks to Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes (the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, in case you were wondering). And one beauty buy that has long been associated with Kate Middleton - or rather the Princess of Wales - is currently on sale with over 30% for Black Friday this year.
Yes, Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation Is In The Black Friday Sale And It’s A Steal
Giorgio Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation is a trusted go-to for pros and make-up obsessives alike. It is frequently credited in the rundown of make-up products used on A-list celebrities during red carpet season, and has amassed a cult following. From Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle and Ariana Grande, Giorgio...
We’ve Been Expecting You: Daisy Edgar-Jones And Gugu Mbatha-Raw Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of James Bond
Last night in London, OMEGA hosted a black-tie celebration to mark 60 years of James Bond, in a secret location. The brand is behind the watch that 007, the sharpest dresser in the security services, first wore in 1995's GoldenEye. And since then, it's always been something of a style signature. In Daniel Craig's first appearance as Bond, way back in Casino Royale, Eva Greene's character, Vespa, notices it as she appraises his wardrobe on their first meeting. 'Rolex?' she asks. 'Omega,' he replies. 'Beautiful.'
Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Robbie Mullett
Robbie Mullett joined Made In Chelsea in 2020 as the best friend of Paris Smith. Since then he has featured in moving storylines; from bravely opening up to Ollie Locke-Locke about his sexuality, to sharing his decision to start PrEP. Over the years, viewers have enjoyed watching Robbie's journey to embracing his sexuality - last week on the show he even did an iconic drag makeover!
Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing Dear Ben Pt II – Twenty Years After The Original Iconic Song
Twenty years on from her first musical love-letter to then-fiancé Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a sequel of sorts to her 2002 hit, Dear Ben. Because, obviously, the hottest power couple of the noughties are now back together, natch. It’s the first proper new music we’ve had from...
Why The Pregnancy Speculation Around Olivia Attwood’s I’m A Celeb Departure Needs To Stop
Let's start with a very clear statement: It is never okay to ask a woman if she's pregnant. Ever. Olivia Attwood has been forced to answer questions (yet again,) speculating about her being pregnant. The Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates. Her representatives later citied it was down to 'medical grounds'. From that moment on speculation grew about the cause of her departure and the overwhelming narrative from the public was that she was pregnant.
Christmas is coming! Get your hands on Grazia’s ultimate Winter Hamper.
This year we have partnered with Glossybox to celebrate the festive season the only way we know how - with a new Winter Hamper, which delivers everything you need for the season ahead. We’ve covered all bases, from the softly blurring lightweight primer from Avant, to a smudgeable bronze eyeshadow stick from Bobbi Brown. And for when the party’s over? A delicious and cosseting ESPA candle. It’s so good, we defy you not to open all at once – and certainly won’t judge if you do.
Is This Mel C’s Comment On The David Beckham Gay Rights Row?
As the fall out over David Beckham’s ambassadorship of Qatar for a reported £150m rages on (Will Young has now waded in, calling the football star ‘repellent and cowardice personified’) David’s friend and former bandmate of his wife Victoria, Melanie Chisolm, has seemingly had her say.
Get £160 Off Our Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device In The Black Friday Sale
Hair removal methods have come a long way in recent years. Razor blades boast a smoother, closer shave, at-home wax kits are less messy and simpler to use, epilators cause less irritation, the list goes on. But of all the DIY hair removal methods out there, nothing has evolved quite as much as the at-home laser device.
