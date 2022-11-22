Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet arrests Gaza resident in connection with bus bombing plot
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday that it had foiled a bus-bombing plot. The would-be bomber, a Gazan with a work permit in Israel, had intended to detonate an explosive device aboard a bus in southern Israel, according to the Shin Bet. The suspect, identified by the...
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas praise Jerusalem terrorist attacks as UAE condemns them
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist groups hailed Wednesday’s two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, which killed at least one person and injured over 20 others. “The operation in the occupied city of Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation, its terrorism, and its criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people and their holy sites,” said Islamic jihad.
In major security breach, Iranian hackers steal Jerusalem bombing footage—WATCH
Iranian hackers penetrated a major Israeli security organization to steal and subsequently publish surveillance footage that captured one of Wednesday’s twin bombings in Jerusalem. While most details remain under gag order, Israeli authorities cleared for publication on Thursday that the footage was genuine and was acquired by the Moses...
Zelenskyy speaks to Herzog, extends condolences over Jerusalem attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed sorrow over the previous day’s Jerusalem bombings. Zelenskyy called on the Israeli people to remain strong in the face of the terror attacks. Those attacks resulted in the killing of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a yeshiva student.
Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries
A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children. “The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his...
Body of Israeli youth seized by gunmen in Jenin returned to family
The body of a young Israeli man, that was snatched from a Jenin hospital by Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday, has been returned to his family, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The return followed efforts of Israeli security forces acting in coordination with Palestinian security forces and the Palestinian Authority,...
Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye
Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West
Israeli coalition deal gives far right’s Itamar Ben-Gvir control over the police, including in the West Bank
(JTA) — Itamar Ben-Gvir, the right-wing Israeli politician called a “pyromaniac” by his critics because of his penchant for inflaming his country’s deep tensions, will head Israel’s police forces, under the terms of a deal inked with Benjamin Netanyahu early Friday. The deal would expand...
Whoopi Goldberg: labeling Hamas, Taliban as terror groups ‘depends on who you talk to’
Television personality Whoopi Goldberg is under fire following comments in which she appeared to question the categorization of the Taliban and Hamas as terrorist organizations. On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” when one of the show’s other hosts, Sara Haines, noted how U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has compared Israel...
Hadash MK calls 16-year-old killed in Jerusalem bombing a ‘victim of the occupation’
The single Jewish member of an Arab political party declared Wednesday that Aryeh Shchupak, 16, was a “victim of the occupation” after being murdered in the terrorist bombings in Jerusalem earlier in the day. “I want to express sorrow for the incessant bloodshed and to send my condolences...
Ye takes Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to Mar-A-Lago to meet Donald Trump
Ye, formally known as Kanye West, took Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes to the Mar-A-Lago resort to meet with former President Donald Trump earlier this week. Just when Ye’s far-right heel turn seemed like it couldn’t get any more pronounced, the rap legend is now associating himself with...
Israel approves Qatar’s drilling in a Lebanese gas field
After a maritime border agreement with Beirut last month, Israel on Tuesday gave Qatar permission to take part in drilling for natural gas in the Kana-Sidon field in Lebanon, Israeli media reported. Israel’s Energy Ministry confirmed that a state-owned Qatari business would join the consortium exploring the gas field.
Passenger drones? Israel’s National Drone Initiative enters second phase
Israel’s National Drone Initiative has entered its second stage, involving experiments with long-range aircraft carrying heavy loads, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced on Thursday. The first stage, conducted in 2020-2022, involved more than 15,000 drone flights in Israeli cities and 18 medical institutions, according to the IAA. The...
Israel supporters need to stand up
The undergraduate student government at Case Western Reserve University has now passed a truly malevolent, ignorant, totally detached from reality, anti-Israel resolution. Cited among “various illegal actions committed by the Israeli state,” were “apartheid,” a blockade intended to harm Gaza civilians, jailing of thousands of Palestinians and “extrajudicial killings.”
