3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry pastry chef turns ice cream entrepreneur
When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22
Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
Charleston City Paper
In the kitchen with private chefs
Private chefs live in a have-knife-will-travel world, arriving into home kitchens to create gastronomic delights for homeowners who don’t have the proper skills or time to create on their own. It sounds glamorous. But sometimes, the kitchens themselves can be a little challenging. And sometimes, the chefs are asked...
Celebrate the season with holiday happenings at The Charleston Place
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Located in the heart of downtown Charleston, The Charleston Place hotel has decked the halls for the upcoming holiday season. Decorated with more than 100 wreaths, 131 real fir trees from a farm in Boone, N.C., and 10,000 ornaments, the hotel has transformed into a magical winter wonderland. The scene is made […]
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
Garden & Gun
Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston
It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
Which grocery stores are open in Charleston on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You are in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner and realize you are missing an ingredient or have completely forgotten an item. Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: […]
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
charlestondaily.net
Waterfront Park and Marsh Sweep (Downtown Charleston) – Saturday December 3
Join Keep Charleston Beautiful, Charleston Parks Conservancy, Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, and South Carolina Aquarium at Waterfront Park for a park and marsh cleanup!. We’ll meet near the Waterfront Park Pier at the end of Vendue Range. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes or mud boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. We’ll be cleaning up the park and also getting into the marsh at low tide to remove litter in this vulnerable waterfront habitat.
LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
North Charleston to hold Christmas festival and parade on December 3
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is gearing up for its annual Christmas festival and parade. Both the festival and parade will take place in North Charleston’s Park Circle community on Saturday, December 3rd. The festival, which takes place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., will include plenty of activities for […]
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
counton2.com
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling...
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
South Carolina parents accused of leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The parents of a 2-year-old child have been arrested and accused of leaving the toddler alone in an apartment while they went on a trip to New York, Charleston police said. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after […]
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
