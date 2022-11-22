ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lowcountry pastry chef turns ice cream entrepreneur

When we were down at Daniel Island earlier this year to cover the Credit One Charleston Open women’s professional tennis tournament, we were intrigued by an ice cream cart we saw that was selling what appeared to be fried chicken. Of course, it was actually ice cream but in the shape of pieces of fried chicken. Upon further investigation we discovered that the owner of this business is a six-time James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef and now she’s an entrepreneur. Mike Switzer interviews Cynthia Wong, founder of Life Raft Treats in Charleston, SC.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 11/22

Jake Wall of Mount Pleasant said he would like to invite three comedic actors to his dream dinner. Together, they’ll dine on a meat-forward appetizer, a warm entree and a classic dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Will Ferrell. DRINK: Old Fashioned from Hotel Bennett. “An...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

In the kitchen with private chefs

Private chefs live in a have-knife-will-travel world, arriving into home kitchens to create gastronomic delights for homeowners who don’t have the proper skills or time to create on their own. It sounds glamorous. But sometimes, the kitchens themselves can be a little challenging. And sometimes, the chefs are asked...
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
Garden & Gun

Corgi Chaos: A Race for Glory at the Steeplechase of Charleston

It’s eleven o’clock on a brisk, sunny Sunday, and thousands of onlookers jostle for position along the Stono Ferry Racetrack in Hollywood, South Carolina. A bugler summons the competitors to their posts, and the crowd, dressed in pastel and tweed and jaunty feathered hats, holds its breath. One of the most anticipated races at the Steeplechase of Charleston is about to begin.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The shelter says this is an “absolute crisis situation”, and it’s the worst they’ve seen in 12 years. They are looking for volunteers to consider bringing an adoptable adult dog into their home on a temporary basis.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Waterfront Park and Marsh Sweep (Downtown Charleston) – Saturday December 3

Join Keep Charleston Beautiful, Charleston Parks Conservancy, Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, and South Carolina Aquarium at Waterfront Park for a park and marsh cleanup!. We’ll meet near the Waterfront Park Pier at the end of Vendue Range. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes or mud boots, and bring a reusable water bottle. We’ll be cleaning up the park and also getting into the marsh at low tide to remove litter in this vulnerable waterfront habitat.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades. Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December. Charleston The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
counton2.com

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
