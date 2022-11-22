MILAN – Designer Renato Balestra, a doyen of Italian couture, died in Rome on Saturday, aged 98. A funeral service will be held in the Italian capital on Tuesday. Balestra opened his first atelier in 1959 in Rome, where the company is still based, after an apprenticeship with Jole Veneziani and working for the likes of Emilio Schubert, Maria Antonelli and Sorelle Fontana.More from WWDSaks Unveils 2022 Holiday Windows with Elton JohnDiesel Pre-Fall 2023A Look at Saks' New Men's Advanced Designer Floor Born into a family of architects and engineers, he stood out for his artistic spirit and was defined as the...

26 MINUTES AGO