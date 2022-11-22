Daniel A. Buglio, who was appointed Lehigh County coroner in April, will run for election in 2023 in hopes of continuing in the job, he said in a news release. Buglio, 49, who has been with the coroner’s office for nearly 24 years and was first deputy and operations manager when he was appointed to the lead position, can be on the ballot in the May 16 primary as a Democrat if he collects the required number of petition signatures. Coroner is an elected position in the county.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO