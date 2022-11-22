Read full article on original website
Water main break near 5th Street Highway
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has been reported near the area of the 5th Street Highway. The Muhlenberg Township Authority says crews are working to fix the issue.
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
No injuires following 2-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash and fire on Route 206 Thursday morning in Sussex County, according to a post on the Byram Twp Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Turkey fire that spread to roof subdued by Northampton County, Palmerton crews, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite
SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Man charged in strong-arm robbery in Allentown
A 42-year-old man was charged in a strong-arm robbery that left the victim with a hand injury Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. Nelson Villaronga, who has no known address, was located by patrol officers from the Fourth Platoon after the 9:45 p.m. robbery in the 700 block of Chew Street, Assistant Chief James Gress said in a news release.
Bucks County police ramps up DUI patrols on Thanksgiving Eve
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Police in Bucks County are teaming up to patrol one of the busiest roadways most prone to DUI crashes.Officers from eight different Bucks county police departments met at Bensalem police headquarters at 10 p.m. to launch an overnight roving DUI patrol up and down 16 miles of street road spanning from Bensalem to Warrington.Their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving table safely.Inside Final Score Sports Bar & Grill off Knights Road in Bensalem, Tim Waters is relaxing with a...
Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Plows Into Hunterdon County Barn
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle barreled into a barn in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said. The vehicle — appearing to be a Ford Explorer —crashed into the barn on Pittstown Road in Pittstown shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which responded alongside local EMS units.
Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts Allentown streets, authorities say
UPDATE: Allentown pedestrian dies after colliding with propane truck, coroner says. A fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut Lehigh Street at 31st Street in Allentown, authorities report. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m., city police Assistant Chief James Gress said at 8:50 a.m. One person was...
Lehigh County coroner announces plans to run for election
Daniel A. Buglio, who was appointed Lehigh County coroner in April, will run for election in 2023 in hopes of continuing in the job, he said in a news release. Buglio, 49, who has been with the coroner’s office for nearly 24 years and was first deputy and operations manager when he was appointed to the lead position, can be on the ballot in the May 16 primary as a Democrat if he collects the required number of petition signatures. Coroner is an elected position in the county.
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Scranton man locked up after allegedly assaulting 7-year-old
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a child in Lackawanna County. Police in Scranton say a 7-year-old girl told investigators she was inappropriately touched by a male in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a location along Mount Vernon Avenue. Police...
Child sent to hospital after hit by car in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child riding a scooter was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car near an elementary school in Hanover Township. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Park Avenue next to the Lee Park Elementary School. Police tell Eyewitness News the child was riding […]
