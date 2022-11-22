ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Online casinos could give New York a financial boost

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJ0cq_0jJr3NP100

(The Center Square) – New York has quickly emerged as the nation’s leading online sports betting market, with gaming industry analysts projecting the state’s online casino market could be even larger.

A report released by PlayUSA last week, indicated regulated New York casino apps could generate revenues approaching $3 billion annually. It would make the Empire State the king of the hill in that gaming segment.

Online casino apps allow users to bet real money on slot machines and table games, such as blackjack and roulette. The technology even offers live-dealer table games emanating from production studios.

Sports betting is legal in 36 states, including the District of Columbia. Online sports wagering is currently, or soon-to-be legal in 25 states, in addition to the District of Columbia. Regulated online casino gaming has been in the U.S. for nearly a decade, only Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia allow it.

Sen. Joe Addabbo, D-Queens, has worked to legalize online casino gaming in the state, and serves as the chairman of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. He and Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-North Vernon, who heads the Assembly’s Racing and Wagering Committee, filed bills earlier this year to bring online casinos to the state.

However, there may not be as much interest for online casinos after state lawmakers approved mobile sports betting in 2021, and authorized up to three new brick-and-mortar casinos earlier this year. PlayUSA estimated New York’s chances of passing online casino legislation is at 33% for next year.

“New York is arguably closer to the finish line than any other state, having worked at online gambling for the better part of a decade,” PlayUSA Lead Data Analyst Eric Ramsey said in a statement to The Center Square. “The fact that legalization hasn’t materialized on the casino side does create a sense of perpetual pessimism for us onlookers, but the conversation seems to be growing louder as time goes on.”

One factor that may help garner votes, are the revenue generating aspects of online casinos, especially as the state eyes multi-billion dollar deficits in the coming years, due to projections of a weakening economy.

If PlayUSA’s revenue forecast is correct, depending on tax rates, revenue generated from online casinos, including fees from licenses, could potentially offset a significant portion of the projected deficits.

Mobile sports betting revenues are already exceeding projections. The state’s 51% tax on gross gaming revenue has generated $381.6 million in taxes through October. Only seven months into the fiscal year, the state has already received more than the $357 million budget officials originally projected from online sports betting for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Analysis: Pennsylvania's low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

(The Center Square) – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news for anyone who wants a job or a raise, it’s not necessarily an indication of a growing workforce. When including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Slade: 'The seafood industry is significant to Maryland's economy and identity'

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s seafood industry has long been the envy of markets around the country, providing more than $600 million each year to the state economy. Stone Slade, seafood marketing director for Maryland’s Department of Agriculture, said it isn’t hard to locate a “fresh catch” and the industry plays a key role in shaping the state’s identity. "The seafood industry is significant to Maryland's economy and identity," Slade...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Online gambling drives $151 million October growth in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s online casinos and sports betting have had another record month. In October, Pennsylvanians placed $797 million in sports wagers, a 24% increase over September. “While year-over-year sports betting growth is beginning to level off, the online casino market continues to show tremendous growth,” PlayPennsylvania Analyst Chris Imperiale said. “Pennsylvania online casinos' $151 million October gross gaming revenue is an all-time, all-market record for online gaming...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Center Square

Virginia companies, research universities get $1.5 million in tech grants

(The Center Square) – Virginia companies and research universities will receive more than $1.5 million to fund 24 technology-related projects in the commonwealth. The technology funding will be awarded through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund. The program was launched in 2020 to promote technologies that could yield more economic development and job creation in the state, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pioneer: Some state hospitals not offering pricing transparency

(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is failing to offer discounted prices at 19 hospitals, a new report shows. Pioneer Institute surveyed 19 hospitals in its report, “Massachusetts Hospitals: Uneven Compliance with the New Federal Price Transparency Law.” Compliance rates ranged between 60% at Emerson Hospital to 87% at Mass General, illustrating that discounted cash prices were unavailable at seven hospitals. “Our earlier work found disappointing compliance with Massachusetts’ 2012 health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina raising per gallon motor fuels tax

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Revenue is alerting motorists that the state’s motor fuels tax rate will increase by 2 cents next year. The department issued a news release on Tuesday announcing the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax for 2023 will increase from the current 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

American Rescue Plan funds body-cam grants for Indiana police

(The Center Square) — Indiana law enforcement agencies can obtain matching grants of $800 per officer through the state’s Department of Homeland Security to provide body cameras for their personnel. The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant, now in its second year, is funded by federal tax dollars through the American Rescue Plan, which was created in 2021 to help the country recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19. The ILBC...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana rakes in $26.4M in taxes from legal sports betting

(The Center Square) – Louisiana’s first full year of legal sports betting resulted in more than $1.8 billion in wagers, generating over $26.4 million in taxes for the state. Louisiana sports betting in October hit a monthly record of $255.5 million, with $219 million coming from mobile bets and $36.4 million from retail sites. The wagers produced net proceeds of $4.2 million for retail and nearly $26 million for mobile, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

$550,000 equity consulting, vaping and motion detectors removed from Michigan schools' COVID spending

(The Center Square) – Nineteen vape detectors, $550,000 in equity coaching, motion sensors, and metal detectors are some items deleted from Michigan schools’ initial COVID spending plans. The Center Square discovered the removed spending by filing more than 100 records requests to school districts statewide in an attempt to learn how schools plan to spend more than $6 billion in recovery pandemic funds. Kevin Walters, supervisor of Grants Coordination and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Washington plummets in state business tax index over capital gains tax

(The Center Square) – Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

More Virginians entering labor force, unemployment rate sees uptick

(The Center Square) – More Virginians are entering into the workforce, but the unemployment rate saw a slight uptick last month. There were more than 4.3 million workers in the commonwealth in October after an uptick of 1,162 workers. However, the number of employed residents went down by more than 2,500, which brought that number to slightly more than 4.2 million people. Additionally, the state’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point, but is still well below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: 52,000 deer harvested; airlines plan route cancelations

52,000 deer harvested Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20. That is compared to nearly 49,000 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. The top three counties for deer harvest were Randolph, Jackson and Adams counties. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy