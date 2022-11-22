ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $20 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG8iF_0jJr3ESU00
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (November 23) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $20 million drawing Monday (November 21) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $30 million ($15.3 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 1-6-40-51-67

POWERBALL: 2

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in Kansas won the $92 million drawing on Saturday (November 19) night.

The Powerball jackpot had previously reset after one player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7 , the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website .

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity.

Three Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.337 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Breaking: Dime in Circulation In Alabama Worth $450,000

Have you put away your coin jars yet? I hope you haven’t. The plus side is, we are not looking for pennies this time. Yes, there is another coin that can line your pockets with anywhere from $5.00 up to $450,000.00. That’s a lot of zeros in that number!!...
Simplemost

$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

189K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy