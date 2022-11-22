Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Women's Hockey Announces Promotional Schedule for Remaining Home Games
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's hockey has released the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season at Meehan Auditorium. Below is the promotional schedule. All games are free to the public and those unable to attend can follow on ESPN+, the home of the Brown Sports Network.
brownbears.com
Women's basketball hosts Monmouth on Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball will host Monmouth on Friday, Nov. 25 with tip-off at 2 p.m. at the Pizzitola Sports Center. The matchup between the two 3-2 teams will be streamed on ESPN+ and fans can listen to the game on the Varsity Network. The game is Brown's Black Friday game and all tickets will be $5.
brownbears.com
Men's basketball falls to UMass Lowell, 73-62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to UMass Lowell 73-62 Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Despite an eight-point halftime lead, the Bears could not hold on down the stretch as the River Hawks outscored the Bears 41-23 in the second half. "We have to...
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Hosts Holy Cross Friday; Head to #8 Providence Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's hockey welcomes the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-11-1, 2-7-1 AHA) to Meehan Auditorium for a Friday afternoon clash before renewing its in-state rivalry against the eighth-ranked Providence College Friars (8-2-3, 6-0-3 HEA) Saturday night at Schneider Arena. Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 2...
brownbears.com
Bears Prevail in 1-0 Shutout Win over Holy Cross
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A goal from junior Anna Gallagher and a strong night in net from sophomore Kaley Doyle helped the Brown women's hockey team blank visiting Holy Cross 1-0 on Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium. The non-conference win brings the Bears back to 4-4-1 on the season. INSIDE...
brownbears.com
Football Holds 2022 Annual Awards Banquet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Football program capped its 2022 season over the weekend with its Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday, November 20 at the Graduate Providence. With several hundred guests on hand, the event featured multiple guest speakers, as well as speeches from several coaches, administrators and football student-athlete award winners.
brownbears.com
National Championship Trophy to appear at men's basketball game this Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will be participating in the Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy Tour this Sunday, Nov. 27 for their game against Maine at 2 p.m. The 2023 National Championship trophy will be making stops across the country at various institutions before...
brownbears.com
Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Defensive back Josh Ofili, defensive end Camden Gagnon, defensive lineman Brooks Jones, defensive lineman Sean Kelly, linebacker Malcolm Brunson, offensive lineman...
brownbears.com
Adams and Pellegrino Pick Up NFHCA All-Northeast Region Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brown first-years Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino added to their decorated fall campaigns with NFHCA All-Northeast honors. Adams earned First Team All-Northeast honors with Pellegrino grabbing Second Team All-Northeast accolades. The Brown duo are two of 32 student-athletes recognized by the NFHCA. There are seven...
