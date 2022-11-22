Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Glenburn man possibly “seeking armed confrontation” arrested on drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a Glenburn man Friday believed to have been seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau at a traffic stop. They say multiple area agencies had shared memos indicating he may be possessing drugs and firearms. Bangor...
Glenburn man arrested on charges related to drug, firearm possession
BANGOR, Maine — A Glenburn man was arrested on charges related to drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 18. Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau after detecting illegal drugs in the vehicle operated by Thibodeau with assistance from a K-9 partner, according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
foxbangor.com
Man indicted on drug charges
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WGME
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) - Police need the public's help identifying a man who they say robbed a Goodwill in Waterville Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the store just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect was reportedly armed with what appeared to be a firearm under his clothing, which...
wabi.tv
Winterport man charged with burglary and theft
BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
WMTW
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation
SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
WGME
Former Bangor superintendent Betsy Webb dies
BANGOR, Maine (BDN) -- Betsy Webb, a longtime Bangor School Department superintendent who helped make the district a statewide leader for academic performance, has died. She was 61. Her death was announced in a Friday statement by the Bangor School Department, which did not specify a cause or time of...
Freezing rain causes multi-vehicle crash in New Sharon, deputies say
NEW SHARON, Maine — A tractor-trailer struck three vehicles on Friday morning after the road became slick, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that calls about the crash started coming in at 9:43 a.m. A 41-year-old man was driving a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
WMTW
Icy road conditions led to three separate crashes on the same road in New Sharon
NEW SHARON, Maine — Icy road conditions were a major factor in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon Friday morning, according to the Franklin County Sherriff's Office. Responding deputies say the driver of a tractor-trailer truck lost control due to ice...
WGME
Multi-vehicle accident in Waterville on I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME)-- A section of I-95 near Waterville is closed off due to a multi-vehicle accident along the highway, near exit 130. Additional ambulances have been called in from nearby areas to assist. Avoid travel through the area if possible.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
wabi.tv
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
