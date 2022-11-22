Read full article on original website
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Hate Me Now? 21 Savage Speaks Ill-Matic Of Rap Icon Nas Calling Him ‘Irrelevant,’ Must Be Infected With King’s Disease
21 Savage is trending for saying that Nas is "not relevant, he just has a loyal fan base and still makes good music."
Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles
Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death
Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
