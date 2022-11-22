'Finding common ground': East Cobb synagogue hosts 18th annual interfaith Thanksgiving service

Choir singers, conducted by Kathy Creasy Mittleman of Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation, sing “Together We Are” at the 18th annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Celebration at east Cobb’s Temple Kol Emeth on Thursday, Nov. 17. Brian McKeithan

EAST COBB — A pre-Thanksgiving service at Temple Kol Emeth, a southern reform Jewish synagogue, included an Islamic call to prayer, a guided meditation, and a bhangara dance performed by a local Sikh organization.

The event, held a week before the holiday, was the 18th annual Ecumenical Thanksgiving Celebration, and it brought together faith leaders and congregations from across metro Atlanta.

The theme was “finding common ground,” something Larry Sernovitz, Kol Emeth’s senior rabbi, said is increasingly difficult and important in a divided world.

“No matter what’s going on in the world, when faith leaders come together, and communities come together, we can give people hope that the world is not all lost,” Sernovitz said.

The service included speakers from a wide range of Atlanta metro faith organizations: Ebenezer Baptist Church, the East Cobb Islamic Center, the Catholic Church of St. Ann, St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Unity North Atlanta Church, and the Art of Living Center, the last of which teaches meditation and yoga.

More than a dozen faiths were represented at the service, according to Kol Emeth.

Several speakers addressed social unrest in America. Jean Graham, one of the speakers who was not a faith leader, said that after the 2016 election, she became depressed over the political fissures in her own family.

That experience led her to found Inclusivv, formerly called Civic Dinners, an organization that designs and leads conversations about diversity for companies, cities, and schools.

Graham encouraged the congregation to redirect their social frustrations into something more productive.

“Channel that anger into an invitation to dinner,” Graham said. She said genuinely open conversation can replace ignorance and fear with understanding.

The Rev. Bronson Elliot Woods of Ebenezer Baptist, the church led by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, gave a speech focused on social and political goals that could be achieved if people found common ground.

“When we all recognize the common ground we share through the breath of God we can all lift our voices, our minds, our bodies, our soul and unashamedly shout ‘Black lives matter,’” Woods said. Woods also mentioned abortion rights and voting access in his remarks.

Bettye Harris is a senior citizen who lives in east Cobb and attends St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church. She has volunteered at the annual service for the past six years.

“Everyone who comes enjoys it,” Harris said, before adding that the service felt particularly needed after the midterm elections.

“It helps keep things in perspective,” Harris said.

Kany Aziz, a doctor at Emory Decatur Hospital who attends Roswell Community Masjid, also attended the event.

Aziz said she appreciated seeing Islam represented at the service through the call to prayer. She said interfaith events can create change by showing younger generations it is possible to respect and cooperate with people of different beliefs.

“We all came here with the intention of unity,” Aziz said. “We got to experience that together. It’s special.”

During the service, Kol Emeth collected funds for Give-A-Gobble, a charity effort that supports nonprofits every Thanksgiving. This year, proceeds for Give-A-Gobble are supporting Simple Needs Georgia, a nonprofit that provides basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter to those in need.