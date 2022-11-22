Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
SB Nation
Manchester United's owners put club up for sale hours after terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo
United's board said in a statement on Tuesday that it was to "explore strategic alternatives for the club."
BBC
CNBC
'He's done a great job for Brazil:' Gilberto Silva heaps praise on Tite after his side opened their World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia, as the former Arsenal man says 'they are in good shape to go for the trophy'
Gilberto Silva has praised Tite's use of young players in his time as Brazil manager, while also backing his side 'to go for the trophy' after opening their World Cup with a 2-0 win over Serbia. Richarlison gave the favourites a solid start in Qatar by bagging a second half...
SkySports
Bukayo Saka set to treble his wages and sign new deal at Arsenal - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Bukayo Saka is set to treble his wages and become one of Arsenal's highest earners. Jude Bellingham has revealed he was so excited after his World Cup debut that he could not sleep. Belgium star Jan Vertonghen believes players are...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool to Swap Tsimikas for Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot has been linked to Liverpool by his agent and mother since he was at PSG, and it seems that every couple of transfer windows the Reds get mentioned yet again in the press as a potential landing spot for the French midfielder. Now at Juventus and with his...
BBC
'When we do win the Champions League...'
What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
SB Nation
Breaking: Newcastle United not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo
While things never got off the ground between Newcastle United and Cristiano Ronaldo, there were always going to be rumors linking both parties after the former got acquired by a Saudi consortium and the latter started to fall from Old Trafford’s grace as pages on the calendar kept getting flipped over the past 12 months.
Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao
Chelsea's interest in Rafael Leao could turn his head in terms of his new contract with AC Milan.
Report: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
SkySports
Chelsea to snub Cristiano Ronaldo move as Blues eye £200m Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice moves - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Chelsea are set to snub Cristiano Ronaldo and deny him potentially the only avenue to staying in the Premier League in January. Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners are looking at a potential move across the city by buying the Stade de...
Pep Guardiola commits future to Manchester City by signing contract extension
The deal will keep the Spaniard at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Five
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the United States!. Your turkey day schedule for the World Cup is another four matches to gorge on in between getting your third run of stuffing or some pie before you pass out. Switzerland vs. Cameroon. Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET. Former Tottenham...
BBC
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
