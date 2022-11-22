Hi, our names are Ginger and Banks. We are brother and sister but from different litters. We are famous on our street because we sit in the window of the dining room facing the front yard on a bench, and we watch everyone who walks down the street. All of the neighbors know us. If you are a cat or another dog, you will get a bark, but if you are a cute little kid, we wag our tails. Sometimes we find stuffed animals in our human sister’s room and carry them down to the bench to sit with us. We moved from Midland, Texas to Houston two years ago and love our new home. There are even more squirrels here! We love walking our human brother and sister to and from school and going to Reba Park to play, too! If you walk down Locke Lane and see us, wave hello!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO