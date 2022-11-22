Read full article on original website
Neighborhood men give back
Wes Bergeron, Jude Bergeron, Jonathan Destoughes, Stephen Flowers, James Dickinson, Justin Joyce, and Blaine Joyce (pictured, from left) participated in the Wilchester Men’s Club (WMC) service project. Club members and their families dedicated a day to service and completed some outdoor projects for Thornwood Elementary School. The day included donating and assembling two large picnic tables, painting, and landscaping the school property. WMC is a nonprofit association for men living in Wilchester, Wilchester West, Nottingham, and Nottingham West that raises funds to provide support for people and organizations in the community who need assistance. In addition to the service day, WMC hosts events throughout the year, including neighborhood favorite, the Pecan Bowl Football Tournament.
Nurtured by nature
The Houston Botanic Garden’s annual luncheon, honoring Susanne M. and Melbern G. Glasscock, was held at River Oaks Country Club. Bob and Tammy Casey, Claudia Gee Vassar, Jim Reeder, Linda Anderson, and Elle and Clarke Anderson (pictured, from left) joined fellow Garden enthusiasts to support the mission of enriching life through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment. Luncheon chairs Tammy and Bob Casey and Elle and Clarke Anderson put together the Nurtured by Nature event that raised more than $600,000. Keynote speaker Jay Maddock, PhD, FAAHB, professor, Texas A&M University Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, and co-director, Center for Health and Nature, discussed the role spending time in nature plays in overall health and well-being.
Ginger and Banks, ages 6 and 8
Hi, our names are Ginger and Banks. We are brother and sister but from different litters. We are famous on our street because we sit in the window of the dining room facing the front yard on a bench, and we watch everyone who walks down the street. All of the neighbors know us. If you are a cat or another dog, you will get a bark, but if you are a cute little kid, we wag our tails. Sometimes we find stuffed animals in our human sister’s room and carry them down to the bench to sit with us. We moved from Midland, Texas to Houston two years ago and love our new home. There are even more squirrels here! We love walking our human brother and sister to and from school and going to Reba Park to play, too! If you walk down Locke Lane and see us, wave hello!
Mayor’s Youth Council
The Village School students Advika Sadiasivan and Taylor Zhang (pictured, from left) were chosen for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Council. Each year, members are chosen through an application and interview process. A selection committee reviews each application, and finalists are chosen for personal interviews. After an exhaustive search, Advika and Taylor were among the group of 22 high school students selected. The council is modeled after the elected City Council, with members representing 11 single-member districts and five at-large districts. Participants have the opportunity to learn about city government, share issues of concern with city officials, and learn leadership skills through community service activities.
A night out on Chestnut Street
Residents of Bellaire’s Chestnut Street gathered for the seventh year in a row to celebrate National Night Out. Leah Ramirez, Pilar Karner, Nancy Rust, Shilpa Chunchu, Leila Salmons, Julie Steif, Rhonda Ward, Meshalini Kahn, Peggy Chang, Sumita Chunchu, Shauna Meyer, Carol Ince, and Charlotte Parott (pictured, from left) look forward to the event each year to get outside and get to know their neighbors better. A highlight of the evening was when the Bellaire Police Department and other emergency-services personnel greeted neighbors to share information on crime in the area and what neighbors can do to stay safe.
